Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carpet industry seeks export succour from textiles ministry amid COVID-19 pandemic

CEPC also called on the central government to provide five per cent interest subvention to MSME exporters on packing credit finance on additional loan limits. The industry needs access to natural fibres like sisal, hemp and sea grass which are used for making carpets at competitive rates, Singh said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:02 IST
Carpet industry seeks export succour from textiles ministry amid COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The handmade carpet industry has written to Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, seeking export assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the supply chain. The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), in a letter to Irani, said the industry is totally export-oriented and employs more than 20 lakh weavers who are mostly located in rural areas.

Chairman of CEPC Siddh Nath Singh said the industry earns more than Rs 12,000 crore of equivalent foreign exchange annually. Singh urged the ministry to restore the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) to the earlier level of seven per cent from the existing five per cent.

He said this would help the industry become more competitive in the international market, where India is the leading player. CEPC also called on the central government to provide five per cent interest subvention to MSME exporters on packing credit finance on additional loan limits.

The industry needs access to natural fibres like sisal, hemp and sea grass which are used for making carpets at competitive rates, Singh said. Chairman of carpet manufacturer OBEETEE, Rudra Chatterjee, said India has replaced China as the largest exporter of handmade carpets.

He said it has trained more than 2,000 women weavers in this trade..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Pastor: 40 infected with coronavirus after church event

More than 40 people were infected with the coronavirus after attending a multi-day revival event at a north Alabama Baptist church, according to the congregations pastor. The whole church has got it, just about, Al.com quoted pastor Daryl R...

Superannuating cops up to inspector rank will get choice posting: Haryana DGP

Haryana police has decided that police officers up to the rank of inspector will now be posted at the place of their choice, including their home districts, six months before their superannuation, the states DGP said here on Monday. Earlier...

KVIC files police complaint against seller of 'fake' khadi masks using PM's photograph

Taking strict note of fake masks being sold in the name of khadi and advertised on the social media, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Monday lodged a complaint with the police against a Chandigarh resident. In its complai...

French Air Force aircraft to bring ventilators, test kits tomorrow

A French Air Force aircraft will bring ventilators, test kits and other medical equipments to India on Tuesday as part of COVID-19 assistance by France, its embassy said. President Emmanuel Macron had recently announced the donation of medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020