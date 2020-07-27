Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi extends relaxation in procedural requirements for open, buyback offers

Under the relaxation, service of the letter of offer, tender form and other offer related material to shareholders may be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the takeover and buyback regulations. This relaxation is subject to certain conditions, including that the acquirer or the company would have to publish the letter of offer and tender form on the websites of the company, registrar, stock exchanges and the manager to offer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:36 IST
Sebi extends relaxation in procedural requirements for open, buyback offers

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday extended relaxation in procedural requirements for listed entities with respect to open and buyback offers till December 31 amid coronavirus pandemic. The regulator, in May, had granted one-time relaxations from strict enforcement of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations and norms for buyback of securities through open and buyback tender offers opening till July 31.

"Based on representations received from the market participants, the validity of relaxations...is further extended and shall be applicable for open offers and buy-back through tender offers opening up to December 31, 2020," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. Under the relaxation, service of the letter of offer, tender form and other offer related material to shareholders may be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the takeover and buyback regulations.

This relaxation is subject to certain conditions, including that the acquirer or the company would have to publish the letter of offer and tender form on the websites of the company, registrar, stock exchanges and the manager to offer. Besides, the acquirer or company along with lead manager need to undertake all adequate steps to reach out to the shareholders through other means such as ordinary post or SMS or audio-visual advertisement on television or digital advertisement.

Among others, the acquirer will have to make an advertisement containing details regarding the dispatch of the letter of offer electronically. The acquirer may have the flexibility to publish the dispatch advertisement in additional newspapers, over and above those required under the respective regulations.

The buyer should also make use of advertisements in television channels, radio and internet to disseminate information relating to the tendering process. Such advertisements can be in the form of crawlers or tickers as well. All the advertisement issued should also be made available on the website of the company, registrar, managers to the offer, and stock exchanges.

The acquirer and manager to offer need to provide procedure for inspection of material documents electronically..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC discussing rescheduling of WTC Test series with Member Nations: ICC GM

The World Test Championship schedule has been thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic and its much-awaited final next year will depend on the number of rescheduled bilateral series after the disruption, ICC GM Cricket Operations Geoff Allar...

Retail vegetable prices spike in Delhi on supply issues, say traders

Retail prices of green vegetables and tomato have soared in the city even as wholesale prices are more or less stable, according to traders. The supply of perishables like tomato and green vegetables from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other st...

Jadhav case: Pak govt presents ordinance in National Assembly

The Pakistan government on Monday presented an ordinance in the National Assembly in view of the International Court of Justices ruling in the case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, despite protests by the Opposition parties. ...

US warplanes come closer to Shanghai as tensions remain high after closure of consulates: Report

American warplanes have approached the Chinese mainland, with one reaching within 76.5km of Shanghai, one of the closest passes in recent years, a media report said on Monday amid deepening tensions between the two nations following the tit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020