Pfizer Q1 net profit up 10 pc at Rs 124.45 cr

Drug firm Pfizer on Monday reported a 10.31 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 124.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It was Rs 544.40 crore for the same period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Drug firm Pfizer on Monday reported a 10.31 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 124.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112.81 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 514.89 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 544.40 crore for the same period a year ago. The company will continue to ensure supply of essential medicines and take steps to mitigate any risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer said.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd closed at Rs 4,371 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.67 per cent from its previous close.

