Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paswan launches BIS-Care mobile app, 3 portals

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday launched a mobile app BIS-Care, which consumers can use for checking the authenticity of ISI and hallmark quality certified products. After the launch, Paswan said the government has taken several steps to protect the interests of consumers. On BIS-Care mobile app, consumers can check the authenticity of ISI and hallmark quality certified products and lodge complaints.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:25 IST
Paswan launches BIS-Care mobile app, 3 portals
Ram Vilas Paswan Image Credit: ANI

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday launched a mobile app BIS-Care, which consumers can use for checking the authenticity of ISI and hallmark quality certified products. The minister also launched three portals of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on standardisation, conformity assessment and training, which consumers and stakeholders can login through www.manakonline.in.

The BIS is the national standards setting body in the country. So far, it has set 20,866 standards and mandatory standards for 358 products. The ISI mark is a standards-compliance mark for industrial products in India since 1955. Hallmark is quality certification for gold jewellery. After the launch, Paswan said the government has taken several steps to protect the interests of consumers.

On BIS-Care mobile app, consumers can check the authenticity of ISI and hallmark quality certified products and lodge complaints. The mobile app, in Hindi and English, can be operated on any Android phone and can be downloaded free from Google play store. To enforce the implementation of standards, the minister said BIS is strengthening its capacity of enforcement by implementation of electronic-BIS, an integrated portal covering all its functions - enlisting the services of outside agencies for factory and market surveillance, and development of mobile app-based and artificial intelligence-enabled surveillance methods.

It is important to ensure that consumers are aware of the standards and quality products and become a part of our efforts to eliminate the supply of sub-standard products, he added. Paswan also mentioned that the BIS is developing a portal on 'Consumer Engagement', which will facilitate the online registration of consumer groups, submission of proposals and approval thereof, and complaint management.

About 'One Nation, One Standard', the minister said that the BIS has formulated a scheme for the recognition of other standard development organisations in the country with the objective of harmonisation of standard formulation. "It is under examination and will be launched soon," he said.

In a statement separately, the minister said the government's thrust on the use of non-tariff barriers to regulate export and import and highlighted the role BIS was playing in the formulation of quality control orders to make the standards mandatory. The BIS has actively collaborated with various ministries and departments to help them issue QCOs for 368 products and work on the formulating QCOs for 239 products is in progress, he said.

"After standards become mandatory, manufacturers, both domestic and foreign, have to comply with them," he added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 1,492 new coronavirus cases; CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

United Bank for Africa announces appointments CEOs of six countries

United Bank for Africa Plc UBA UBAgroup.com, the leading pan-African financial services institution, announced the appointments of Rokia Hacko, Chioma Mang, Chinedu Obeta, Bode Aregbesola, Kingsley Ulinfun and Usman Isiaka as chief executiv...

De Lille sounds warning on need to root out corruption in construction sector

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia De Lille, says work being done on infrastructure projects across the country have the potential to contribute significantly to job creation and governments overall economic recovery plan. H...

Eskom’s non-executive director Sifiso Dabengwa resigned

Eskoms non-executive director, Sifiso Dabengwa, has resigned.Eskoms interim board chairperson, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, announced Dabengwas resignation in a statement on Monday.Mr Dabengwa tendered his letter of resignation to the Mini...

KZN Premier emphasises importance of COVID-19 patients being quarantined

The storm is here. It is with us now, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala warned on Sunday.He said that given the rate at which COVID-19 infections are growing in the province, everything needs to be done to save lives. Zikalala emphasised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020