Left Menu
Development News Edition

LCOs conduct operations to control locusts in 10 districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat

The government on Monday said operations to control locusts were carried out in 10 districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat during the intervening night of July 26-27. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan," the statement said. Currently, 104 central control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and more than 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 20:53 IST
LCOs conduct operations to control locusts in 10 districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday said operations to control locusts were carried out in 10 districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat during the intervening night of July 26-27. "Locust control operations were carried out at 36 places in 9 districts viz. Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar of Rajasthan and one place in Kutch district of Gujarat against swarms and hoppers by locust circle offices (LCOs) in the intervening night of 26th-27th July," an official statement said.

Swarms of immature pink locusts, adult yellow locusts and/or hoppers were active in these 10 districts on Monday. Starting from April 11 till July 26, control operations have been done in 2,14,642 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by LCOs.

Till Sunday, control operations have been done in 2,14,130 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar by state governments. "No significant crop losses have been reported in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan," the statement said.

Currently, 104 central control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and more than 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations. Moreover, five companies with 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides.

A bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in scheduled desert area as per the need. The Indian Air Force is also conducting trials in anti-locust operation by using Mi-17 helicopter. The Food and Agriculture Organization's Locust Status Update of July 21 indicates that the risk of swarm migration from Horn of Africa prevails in the coming weeks.

"In Somalia, the swarms are moving eastwards across the north and a limited number of swarms could migrate across the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pakistan border area; during the remainder of this month," it said.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Polices frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries E, F, G ...

Congo communities slam army, UN for failing to stop massacre

Community leaders in eastern Congo are condemning the military and United Nations peacekeepers for not doing more to stop the bloodshed when at least 220 people were killed earlier this month amid clashes between armed groups. Local authori...

J&K L-G launches long-awaited Jammu ropeway project

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism in the winter capital of the Union territory, has been launched by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday that has brought a smile on the faces of the people of Jammu. Plann...

Rajasthan crisis: Speaker withdraws from SC battle, Guv says may be to session demand

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra told the state government Monday that an assembly session can be called at a short notice if the agenda is a floor test, a conditional acceptance of the Congress demand as the party held protests and sought ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020