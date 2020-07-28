Left Menu
Development News Edition

KIIT Deemed to be University Announces Free Education for Children of COVID Deceased in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR, India, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused much panic across the globe, including India and Odisha. KIIT has always reached out to the distressed people at the time of natural calamities in the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:40 IST
KIIT Deemed to be University Announces Free Education for Children of COVID Deceased in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR, India, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has infected millions and caused much panic across the globe, including India and Odisha. The number of new coronavirus infections is increasing by day in Odisha. Many have also lost their lives. KIIT has always reached out to the distressed people at the time of natural calamities in the state. It has become the pride of Odisha as it has always stood by the people of the state at the time of their need. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and devastated normal life and livelihoods of the people of Odisha. Now, KIIT Deemed to be University has extended a helping hand to the families of the COVID deceased. Acting on a proposal by the Founder of KIIT & KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT-DU has decided to provide technical and professional education absolutely free of cost to the children of the COVID deceased in Odisha.

Sons and daughters of the COVID deceased in Odisha, who are interested, can apply to different technical and professional courses of KIIT-DU, including ITI and Diploma Engineering, as per their eligibility for admission. This facility will be available for two academic years, 2020-21 and 2021-22 only, informed KIIT authorities. Preference will be given to the children of COVID deceased from BPL, SC, ST and SEBC categories. The move will provide relief to the people of Odisha who have been made helpless by the pandemic. KIIT is the only university in India and abroad to extend such humanitarian gesture to the families of the COVID deceased.

Besides this benign initiative, KIIT Deemed to be University has been running four standalone COVID Hospitals in Odisha with 1200 bed capacity and over 200 critical care units for the last five months. KIIT is also at the frontline of the state's war against coronavirus by contributing in the fields of food and medical supplies provision to the needy, reaching the unreached, creating awareness and animal care since the beginning of the lockdown. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219829/KIIT_Campus.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The case has been widely seen as a test for Ma...

Former skipper of Physically challenged India cricket team applies for peon's job in NADA

Dinesh Sain has worn the India blue on a cricket field and even led the national team for the physically challenged but the vagaries of life have now made him desperate for a peons job at the National Anti Doping Agency NADA. Inflicted with...

HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on plea against police officers being empowered to impose fines for violating COVID-19 regulations.

HC seeks Delhi govts stand on plea against police officers being empowered to impose fines for violating COVID-19 regulations....

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020