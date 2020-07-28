Tech Mahindra shares jump nearly 6 pc on better-than-expected Q1 earnings

Left Menu
Shares of Tech Mahindra jumped nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 1.35 per cent rise in June quarter net profit and said it is targeting to emerge stronger by the end of calendar year 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:31 IST
Shares of Tech Mahindra jumped nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 1.35 per cent rise in June quarter net profit and said it is targeting to emerge stronger by the end of calendar year 2020. The stock gained 5.77 per cent to Rs 702.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 5.74 per cent to Rs 702.75. Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 1.35 per cent jump in June quarter net profit at Rs 972.3 crore amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As compared to the preceding March quarter, the net profit of the country's fifth biggest software exporter grew over 20 per cent, but the management was quick to point that there were impairments on the back of provisions made for COVID-19. Revenues rose to Rs 9,106 crore, up 5.23 per cent when compared with the year-ago period, but it was down 4 per cent sequentially.

Its chief executive C P Gurnani told reporters that the figures are much better than what the Mahindra Group company had initially budgeted for and without giving any numbers, affirmed its commitment to become "leaner and stronger" by the end of the year. Analysts at brokerage Sharekhan said the numbers are better-than-expected on all fronts.

