Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian API companies to benefit as global customers try to reduce dependence on China

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said that Indian active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) companies will benefit from improving demand outlook in the United States.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:32 IST
Indian API companies to benefit as global customers try to reduce dependence on China
Indian API companies will remain critical part of the global supply channel.. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said that Indian active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) companies will benefit from improving demand outlook in the United States. Indian API players have successfully secured their supply chains and witnessed increased inquiries from global customers as they are trying to reduce their API dependence on China.

While the Indian government has undertaken initiatives for self-sufficiency of API players via backward integration, Ind-Ra said material benefits will be visible only in the long term. The agency said it believes that Chinese raw material suppliers have inherent advantages in scale, cost productivity and government support which are difficult to build in the short to medium term.

India has filed the largest number (around 15 per cent) of drug master files in the United States over the past 15 years. With India having the highest number of USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) approved API facilities, Indian API companies will remain a critical part of the global supply channel. Domestic players now moving up the value chain with filings in categories which have seen fewer players and being early filers for the molecules which help in garnering better realisation.

Indian API players are witnessing benefits of better inventory management and thrust on supply chain continuity from customers. Customers' procurement strategies are recalibrating and are now moving away from China or seeking alternative sources for the same API. Ind-Ra said price sensitivity among formulation players is declining in view of the threat of supply chain disruptions from Chinese suppliers which had also occurred in the past.

Over the past 15 years, Indian companies have increased their focus on the high-margin formulation segment whereas revenue from APIs has declined consistently on account of lower pricing from Chinese API players led by their economy of scale. Chinese players have some structural advantages over India which is making it difficult for Indian players to manufacture all parts of the pharma value chain. Hence, despite the proven strong chemistry skills of Indian pharma companies, the dependency on low-value and high-volume APIs from China will remain high in the medium term.

Given the repeated raw material supply disruptions and higher pricing volatility from Chinese API players in the past 12 years, the Indian government has taken some steps towards boosting its API industry. These include setting up three bulk drug parks with a budget of Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years besides production-linked incentive scheme and financial incentive with a budget of Rs 6,940 crore over the next eight years.

But given the complexity in the overall implementation, Ind-Ra said these initiatives may play out in the long term overall. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise

Taiwan on Tuesday was investigating its first possible local coronavirus infection in more than a month, a Thai man who tested positive last week, as the island also faces a rise in cases brought from overseas. Taiwans early response was ef...

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Tennis-German Kerber looks to rekindle success with coach Beltz

Angelique Kerber has parted ways with Dieter Kindlmann and rehired Torben Beltz as her coach, the former world number ones management team have said, restoring a partnership that helped the German win two of her three Grand Slam titles. The...

Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: Survey

Indian professionals are increasingly becoming optimistic as businesses slowly reopened last month and resulted in better hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, a survey said on Tues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020