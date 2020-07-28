Left Menu
Development News Edition

Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: LinkedIn

The lifting of COVID-19 lockdown in several states and continued adversities caused by the pandemic have instituted a new set of workforce demands, thus creating new economic opportunities across the country's industrial landscape, the world's largest professional network LinkedIn said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:09 IST
Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: LinkedIn
The index is based on an online survey of 2,654 members across the weeks of June 1 to 28.. Image Credit: ANI

The lifting of COVID-19 lockdown in several states and continued adversities caused by the pandemic have instituted a new set of workforce demands, thus creating new economic opportunities across the country's industrial landscape, the world's largest professional network LinkedIn said on Tuesday. This uptick in hiring has fuelled the confidence of active job seekers towards career progression as findings of the 7th edition of LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index show that about two in three professionals will increase their time spent searching for (66 per cent) and applying to (64 per cent) jobs in the next two weeks.

The index -- a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of Indian workforce -- is based on an online survey of 2,654 members across the weeks of June 1 to 28 and uses a scale from minus 100 to plus 100 to reflect professionals' current sentiments about the jobs market, their financial status, career progression and their expectations going forward. Findings also highlight the active job seekers' clear intent to upskill today for a safer tomorrow as 68 per cent say they will increase their time spent on online learning to harbour long-term job security and career progression.

The index shows a modest increase in India's overall workforce confidence which reflects in this fortnight's composite score of plus 50 (up from plus 48 in June 1 to 14). This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming.

In fact, the economic repercussions of the pandemic have also urged businesses to innovate their offerings to lead through change, thereby stimulating job creation across sectors. Findings also show that decision-makers appear to be more confident about their job security when compared to their junior workers. Only one in four senior professionals said they will increase their time spent on searching for jobs in comparison to almost half (45 per cent) of the junior workforce.

Further reinforcing the confidence of senior executives towards job security, findings showed that only 16 per cent of Director-plus professionals (decision-makers) will increase the number of jobs they apply to when compared to 48 per cent of the junior workforce. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Resonance Opportunities Fund picks up stake in Best Agrolife Ltd

New Delhi India July 28 ANINewsVoir UK based Resonance Opportunities Fund recently picked up a stake of 112,000 shares at the market price of Rs 610.35 through open market buying in BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, which shows the confidence o...

Taiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise

Taiwan on Tuesday was investigating its first possible local coronavirus infection in more than a month, a Thai man who tested positive last week, as the island also faces a rise in cases brought from overseas. Taiwans early response was ef...

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Tennis-German Kerber looks to rekindle success with coach Beltz

Angelique Kerber has parted ways with Dieter Kindlmann and rehired Torben Beltz as her coach, the former world number ones management team have said, restoring a partnership that helped the German win two of her three Grand Slam titles. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020