Active job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: LinkedIn

The lifting of COVID-19 lockdown in several states and continued adversities caused by the pandemic have instituted a new set of workforce demands, thus creating new economic opportunities across the country's industrial landscape, the world's largest professional network LinkedIn said on Tuesday. This uptick in hiring has fuelled the confidence of active job seekers towards career progression as findings of the 7th edition of LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index show that about two in three professionals will increase their time spent searching for (66 per cent) and applying to (64 per cent) jobs in the next two weeks.

The index -- a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of Indian workforce -- is based on an online survey of 2,654 members across the weeks of June 1 to 28 and uses a scale from minus 100 to plus 100 to reflect professionals' current sentiments about the jobs market, their financial status, career progression and their expectations going forward. Findings also highlight the active job seekers' clear intent to upskill today for a safer tomorrow as 68 per cent say they will increase their time spent on online learning to harbour long-term job security and career progression.

The index shows a modest increase in India's overall workforce confidence which reflects in this fortnight's composite score of plus 50 (up from plus 48 in June 1 to 14). This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming.

In fact, the economic repercussions of the pandemic have also urged businesses to innovate their offerings to lead through change, thereby stimulating job creation across sectors. Findings also show that decision-makers appear to be more confident about their job security when compared to their junior workers. Only one in four senior professionals said they will increase their time spent on searching for jobs in comparison to almost half (45 per cent) of the junior workforce.

Further reinforcing the confidence of senior executives towards job security, findings showed that only 16 per cent of Director-plus professionals (decision-makers) will increase the number of jobs they apply to when compared to 48 per cent of the junior workforce. (ANI)