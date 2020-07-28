Vogue Institute of Art and Design curated 40 industry webinars with design leaders

Students gained more industry interaction opportunities virtually during the lockdownBANGALORE, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vogue Institute of Art and Design organized an industry webinar series, an art and design symposium with design leaders in the industry. The webinar series covered topical subjects with an industry outlook in the field of interior designing, fashion designing, jewellery designing, visual arts, animations and multimedia. The webinar series was conducted in association with AIC-NIFT TEA Incubation Center, Tirupur, an initiative supported by Niti Aayog, Govt. of India. Vogue Institute of Art and Design covered 40 webinar sessions within a short span of 2 months. The participation responses from students and faculties for the webinars have been extremely positive with more than 1500 participants across the globe. Students in different parts of India and countries like the US, UK, UAE, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong took part in the webinar sessions regularly. There has been bilateral interaction among stakeholders of the fashion industry across the country and also worldwide

The objective behind hosting the webinar was to ensure students gain knowledge and industry insights to shape them for their future careers. Vogue Institute of Art and Design also aimed at building a strong industry platform for the future leaders of design to learn how to think out of the box, understand the market dynamics and become a successful leader in the realm of design. From current and future innovations, to the new normal work life, costume designing v/s fashion designing, to luxury interiors and design approaches, the industry experts covered a wide spectrum of subjects about the industry. Few of the webinar sessions featured prominent fashion designers, textile technologists and marketing heads like Mr. Mohammed Noorulla, Managing Partner at Newwell Textile, Shanghai, China, seasoned marketing professional, Mr. Deepansh Bhargava, Marketing Head at Arvind Fashions Ltd, innovative designer, Ms. Roshni Dinaker, Costume Designer, and Ms. Reshma Kunhi, Celebrity Fashion Designer. The industry and education institutions are much closer during this period. Industry experts from India and abroad are keen on joining hands with education institutes to conduct webinar sessions for students frequently. Vogue Institute of Art and Design's initiative to conduct industry webinar sessions has been a successful platform for providing an industry-institute interaction set-up for students to understand the present and post COVID-19 effect on the industry. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Principal, Vogue Institute of Art and Design stated, "It has been a great experience conducting the webinar series for our students. This has been an effective platform for students to expand the horizon of their knowledge from the academic sphere and learn the techniques adapted by industry leaders. This will certainly help the students to grow in their career and guide them towards innovation and thought leadership."Eminent official Dr. Saumen Mapdar, Officer-In-Charge, Ministry of Textiles, Textiles Committee, Govt. of India, Kolkata stated, "Excellent work is being done by Vogue Institute of Art and Design. I do not think any other Textile institutes in India, even in the world have done such terrific work for the industry. We are enriched and honored to be a part of the initiative. Once again, thanks to professor Vijaya Kumar and his team who is tremendously passionate and I believe his leadership can only give such deliverables for the industry."About Vogue Institute of Art and Design:Vogue Institute of Art & Design is a unit of Manduda Educational Trust, a charitable organization registered under the provisions of charitable trust vide no. 352-98/99. The institute has created a niche for itself in the country in the realm of design education. The institute was the first to initiate a degree program in fashion designing in the year 1999 with Bengaluru University. Vogue has one of the finest art and design campuses in the country with nearly 800 students studying in various disciplines doing their undergraduate and post-graduate studies in the fields of Fashion, Gems and Jewellery, Interiors, Animation and Graphic designing. Apart from being ISO 9001:2008 certified, the courses are affiliated to Bengaluru North University

