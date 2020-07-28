IRCTC and SBI Card launch new Contactless Credit Card on RuPay platform

In yet another initiative towards pursuance of the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', 'Digital India' and 'Make In India' and towards the fulfillment of the mission of Hon'ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal in achieving greater self-reliance for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' and engaging with the world from a position of strength, IRCTC and SBI Card together launched their new Co-branded Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform.

The new credit card was dedicated to the service of the nation today by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal said "We are strongly committed to making Railways 'Aatma Nirbhar' in all the fields with 'Make In India' initiatives as envisaged by Hon'ble Prime Minister. The IRCTC SBI co-branded card working on RuPay Platform is one of the many "Make In India" activities undertaken by the Railways"

With the aim to offer a safe transaction environment to the customers, the new RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby the users can expedite their transactions at the POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines without requiring to swipe the card.

Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the new co-branded credit card offers the rail passengers maximum savings proposition on their travel together with exclusive benefits on retail, dining and entertainment as well as transaction fee waivers.

The Cardholders will receive up to 10% value back on 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Executive Chair Car & AC Chair Car bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers online transaction fee waiver (1% of the transaction amount), 1% fuel surcharge waiver and 4 premium lounge free access at Railway stations in a year (one per quarter). The users of the card will receive 350 Bonus Reward Points upon activation of the card with a minimum spent. The users can redeem the accumulated reward points against the purchase of train tickets on IRCTC's ticketing website. In addition to savings on rail travel, the IRCTC SBI card offers several benefits for online shopping portals. Customers can avail discounts while shopping at e-commerce sites.

With RuPay's increasing market share and gaining popularity among Indian customers, the RuPay powered IRCTC SBI Cobranded Credit Card is yet another step to provide RuPay users with a delightful shopping experience.

The new co-branded credit card together substantiates the commitment of IRCTC, SBI Card and RuPay for promoting the Digital India initiatives and aims to ensure a safe, convenient and improved travel experience for the rail passengers.

(With Inputs from PIB)