Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRCTC and SBI Card launch new Contactless Credit Card on RuPay platform

The new credit card was dedicated to the service of the nation today by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:18 IST
IRCTC and SBI Card launch new Contactless Credit Card on RuPay platform
With RuPay’s increasing market share and gaining popularity among Indian customers, the RuPay powered IRCTC SBI Cobranded Credit Card is yet another step to provide RuPay users a delightful shopping experience. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

In yet another initiative towards pursuance of the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', 'Digital India' and 'Make In India' and towards the fulfillment of the mission of Hon'ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal in achieving greater self-reliance for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' and engaging with the world from a position of strength, IRCTC and SBI Card together launched their new Co-branded Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform.

The new credit card was dedicated to the service of the nation today by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal said "We are strongly committed to making Railways 'Aatma Nirbhar' in all the fields with 'Make In India' initiatives as envisaged by Hon'ble Prime Minister. The IRCTC SBI co-branded card working on RuPay Platform is one of the many "Make In India" activities undertaken by the Railways"

With the aim to offer a safe transaction environment to the customers, the new RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby the users can expedite their transactions at the POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines without requiring to swipe the card.

Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the new co-branded credit card offers the rail passengers maximum savings proposition on their travel together with exclusive benefits on retail, dining and entertainment as well as transaction fee waivers.

The Cardholders will receive up to 10% value back on 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Executive Chair Car & AC Chair Car bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers online transaction fee waiver (1% of the transaction amount), 1% fuel surcharge waiver and 4 premium lounge free access at Railway stations in a year (one per quarter). The users of the card will receive 350 Bonus Reward Points upon activation of the card with a minimum spent. The users can redeem the accumulated reward points against the purchase of train tickets on IRCTC's ticketing website. In addition to savings on rail travel, the IRCTC SBI card offers several benefits for online shopping portals. Customers can avail discounts while shopping at e-commerce sites.

With RuPay's increasing market share and gaining popularity among Indian customers, the RuPay powered IRCTC SBI Cobranded Credit Card is yet another step to provide RuPay users with a delightful shopping experience.

The new co-branded credit card together substantiates the commitment of IRCTC, SBI Card and RuPay for promoting the Digital India initiatives and aims to ensure a safe, convenient and improved travel experience for the rail passengers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Plea against Insolvency code ordinance; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Centres reply on a plea challenging the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC Ordinance which suspended proceedings against defaults arising on or after March 25 for six months in view of the COVID-19 pa...

SBI Card, IRCTC launch co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform

SBI Card and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC on Tuesday launched a co-branded card on RuPay platform for secure and fast transactions. The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential...

Sam Rockwell in talks to play Merle Haggard in Amazon Studios’ biopic on C&W singer

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell is in negotiations to play Merle Haggard in the biopic on the country musician and will lend his own voice to the veteran singers standards, recorded during the 1960sAmazon Studios has acquired a package for a film...

2 accused in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case test COVID-19 positive

Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, two accused in the Tuticorin lockup death case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madurai Central Prison sources confirmed. The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI officers probing the ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020