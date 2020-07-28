Global Business School Network welcomes Ecobank Academy as corporate member

Marking a seminal moment in the history of the organization, the Global Business School Network (GBSN) is excited to welcome Togo-based Ecobank Academy (Academy.Ecobank.com) as its first corporate member.

GBSN has been building management education capacity in and for the developing world for over 17 years. The core of the network spans 6 continents with more than 100 leading business schools from 50 countries, whose leaders, faculty, and students engage in programs to improve access to quality, locally relevant management and entrepreneurship education.

Since its beginning in 1985, the Ecobank Group has been committed to economic and social development across sub-Saharan Africa. Operating in all regions in sub-Saharan Africa, the Ecobank Academy is one of the largest corporate universities in Africa. Each year Ecobank Academy trains more than 14,000 in 39 countries––35 in Africa and 4 outside of Africa.

Both organizations have a shared vision for Africa, to have the talent it needs to generate prosperity. GBSN CEO Dan LeClair says "the aim is to work together over the long term to build a stronger connection between business and business schools—to develop the talent for Africa to achieve what it wants. The space between education and practice holds the greatest potential for innovative solutions."

On the partnership, Simon Rey, Group Head of Ecobank Academy, Talent, and Organizational Development says "It is a privilege to be the first corporate university to join GBSN. We believe practical and just-in-time education is crucial to help solve some of the most pressing challenges and, at the same time, unlock tremendous opportunities to advance the social-economic agenda. We are looking forward to collaborating with other members and to together bring world-class capabilities to create and implement solution-driven programs impacting African SMEs, MSMEs, Public Sector, Development organizations, Youth, and other professionals."

To mark the start of their formal relationship, GBSN and Ecobank Academy hosted a virtual forum to explore Africa's changing talent needs. The series commenced with a conversation between Rey and LeClair, July 16, 2020.

