LG dedicates 49 electricity projects to public in J-K, lays foundation stone for 7 new sub-stations

These additional transformers will benefit about 1,80,000 people in Jammu, Kathua and Reasi districts, the spokesman said. The Lt Governor also dedicated to public projets for capacity enhancement of 37 sub-stations by replacing them with higher capacity transformers at a cost of Rs 130.2 crore.

28-07-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu dedicated 49 electricity projects to public for augmenting power distribution infrastructure in the union territory. He also laid the foundation stone for seven new sub-stations in the union territory.

The inaugurated projects primarily include capacity addition at 33/11 KV level by way of construction of new 33/11 KV sub-stations and capacity enhancement of existing sub-stations. "...the Lt Governor dedicated to public the underground cabling work at Patnitop tourist spot yesterday. The e-inauguration of the project was done from Raj Bhawan and simultaneously at Patnitop in presence of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur," an official spokesman said.

The project will improve power supply to the tourist spot, the spokesman said. Murmu also dedicated to public a new sub-station constructed at Birpur for industrial complex Bari Brahmna which will benefit industrial units.

As many as 10 additional power transformers of different capacities at 10 locations of Kartholi, Greater Kailash, Bari Brahmna, Sidhra, Sunderpur, New Secretariat, Suhagpur, Jourian, Mareen and Katra were also inaugurated and dedicated to the public by the Lt Governor. These additional transformers will benefit about 1,80,000 people in Jammu, Kathua and Reasi districts, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor also dedicated to public projets for capacity enhancement of 37 sub-stations by replacing them with higher capacity transformers at a cost of Rs 130.2 crore. Further, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone for construction of seven new sub-stations in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu.

These seven sub-stations are being executed at a cost of Rs 17.3 crore and will add 38.9 MVA at 33/11 KV level and benefit about 6,500 domestic and commercial installations, the spokesman said. "Overall, 49 completed projects were inaugurated at the cost of Rs 81.15 cr. There shall be a capacity addition of 250 MW and improved power supply to 31,000 domestic, commercial consumers, 300 industrial units, 40 villages, 200 commercial hotels, 60 government establishments and various tourist spots", the spokesman said.

He said the projects, for which the foundation stone was laid, will be completed over a period of six months..

Videos

