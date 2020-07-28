Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: FMCG major RB's performance outlook 'uncertain' for H2 2020

"Within this, we delivered improved estimated underlying growth of 3-4 per cent, together with an estimated 9-10 per cent tailwind from COVID-19 related volume demand, partially offset by the deferral of net revenue for certain shipments of 1.4 per cent," said RB Plc. Its gross margin improved by 70 bps to 60.9 per cent largely due to product mix effects and lower oil-related costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:00 IST
COVID-19: FMCG major RB's performance outlook 'uncertain' for H2 2020

British FMCG major RB Plc -- which owns health and hygiene brands Dettol, Lysol and Harpic -- on Tuesday said its performance outlook for developing markets, including India, in the second half of 2020 remains uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which saw an uptick in sales in the country in May and June with easing of lockdown restrictions, said that the coronavirus pandemic has created very strong demand for its hygiene products, including dettol.

India is presently passing through intermittent lockdowns and restrictions have been imposed by authorities at local levels in several parts of the country, which is again impacting overall demand and supply lines, RB (Reckitt Benckiser) said. The company said its developing markets' like-for-like net revenue was up 7.1 per cent in the quarter with "strong growth in Latin America, Middle East and South Asia, and India saw growth in May and June as lockdown eased, although the outlook remains uncertain".

Besides, the company has also reported a strong 62 per cent growth in the demand of its popular hygiene brand Dettol in the first half of 2020 in developed and emerging markets. "Dettol grew very strongly in both developed and emerging markets, led by COVID-19 demand, fuelling greater product penetration and frequency of use across the UK, India and Greater China, in particular," said RB in its earning statement for the first half of 2020.

It further said that in some markets including India, Dettol has become the leading soap brand during the pandemic period. "Dettol became the number one soap brand in India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia," it added.

In the first half (January-June), RB on a total Group basis, bringing Hygiene and Health together, reported a net revenue of 6,911 million pounds, representing 11.9 per cent growth on a like-for-like (LFL) basis.  It had a strong volume growth of 11 per cent and its total estimated e-commerce sales grew over 60 per cent, the company said. "Within this, we delivered improved estimated underlying growth of 3-4 per cent, together with an estimated 9-10 per cent tailwind from COVID-19 related volume demand, partially offset by the deferral of net revenue for certain shipments of 1.4 per cent," said RB Plc.

Its gross margin improved by 70 bps to 60.9 per cent largely due to product mix effects and lower oil-related costs. "These were partially offset by a marked increase in COVID-19 related costs needed to ensure safe working practices across the business. The impact of the deferral of shipments, as disclosed above, was negligible on gross margins," it said.

Its CEO Laxman Narasimhan said: "The first six months of 2020 have been underpinned by resilience, agility and strong execution. I'm incredibly proud of the effort of our people who have worked tirelessly, while staying safe, with focus and dedication in an environment that's been changing daily." On the full-year outlook, the company said, “2020 performance is now expected to be better than April expectations, although the outlook for the balance of 2020 remains uncertain.” "Our underlying revenue performance (pre-COVID-19) has been ahead of our early expectations for the year and overall, including favourable tailwinds from COVID-19, we now expect high single-digit growth for the year as a whole," said RB. For the second half, net revenue growth is expected to reflect the benefit of COVID-19 tailwinds for Dettol and Lysol, improving trends in IFCN (Infant and Child Nutrition (IFCN)), offset by likely ongoing uncertainties of pantry-unloading and ongoing headwinds caused by social distancing, it added.

RB owns several brands which include Clearasil, Enfa, Lysol, Veet, Dettol, Air Wick, Durex, Mortein, Cillit Bang, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Scholl, Strepsils, Vanish and Harpic. The FMCG giant saw a decline in sales of its condoms brand Durex in the January-June period.  "Durex saw modest declines as 'stay at home' and 'social distancing' effects impacted demand in both Europe and developing markets, after solid growth in the first two months of the year," it said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon steps up competition in UK online grocery sales with faster, free delivery

Amazon will begin free and same-day deliveries of groceries in London for its Prime members from Tuesday, as it looks to cash in on fast-growing demand for buying essentials online, a trend that has been boosted by the coronavirus lockdown....

5 Pakistani commandos killed in raid on militant hideout

Police in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a raid on a suspected militant hideout, resulting in a firefight in which five anti-terrorism commandos and two civilians were killedThe incident took place in Chilas, a city of Diamer di...

Tripura: Sepahijala district magistrate tests COVID-positive

Sepahijala district magistrate Chandra Kumar Jamatia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Jamatia said that after noticing symptoms of COVID-19, he visited a hospital for a swab test, and the report came in as positive.I was having feve...

Swimming federation mulls training camp outside India if pools remain out of bounds

The Swimming Federation of India on Tuesday said it will look to organise a training camp for its Olympic hopefuls outside the country if pools are not permitted to reopen in the third phase of relaxations to end the COVID-19 lockdown. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020