Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Launches a campaign #Immunity begins in the Kitchen

- Promotes self-cooking in the kitchen using traditional ingredients from reputed brands to build immunity to fight COVID-19 pandemic HYDERABAD, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to experts, wearing a mask, frequent sanitization, social distancing and boosting your immunity are the only ways to deal with COVID-19. The terrible pandemic awakened the fact that human food systems are vulnerable. The common saying 'Food is medicine' plays a key role in today's time due to their inherent medicinal and healing properties. How to Boost Immunity to save oneself from COVID-19 - #Immunity Begins in the kitchen • Eat Healthy & Live Healthy - Eat Balanced home cooked food as it is the best way to ensure that the family stays healthy.

• Boosting Immunity: Food needs to include the right balance of Carbohydrates, Fats, Proteins and Vitamins etc. • Add more Veggies, fruits & whole grains to the diet. Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian - include high-protein food to the diet • Use Trusted Brands : Use ingredients from Quality brands and enjoy maximum nutritional and health benefits Upgrade to healthier options: • Use products like Freedom Sunflower Oil fortified with Vitamin A,D & E to help boost immunity & health The Indian kitchen is a hub of ingredients like cereals, vegetables, fruits, herbs & spices, edible oils, etc. which are a source of vital nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, fats, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. This has been established by studies conducted over a period of time. When these ingredients are used effectively in small quantities in a dish, they help improve the health and well-being besides strengthening the immune system. When food is cooked at home one can be sure of the ingredients used, the preparation method and the nutritional value of it thereby giving importance to health and immunity.

According to this Mr. P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils said,"COVID-19 infection can be prevented by sanitizing your hands, using mask, maintaining social distancing, and eating healthy food to boost immunity. Kitchen is a hub for many ingredients that have a proven record for providing the required carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, anti-oxidants, etc to help us stay healthy and boost immunity. However, we strongly recommend people to use quality brands for all your ingredients to enjoy maximum nutritional benefits. These Brands ensure that the best quality product is packaged in a completely sanitized & hygienic environment - safe for your consumption. Often the products like Freedom Sunflower Oil are fortified with vitamins A,D &E to help build immunity. Please stay safe and use standard Brands for kitchen spices, pulses, Edible Oils, etc to get the best quality product for your consumption." Nutritionists and Wellness experts also highlight the importance of strengthening immunity to live a healthy life. As the coronavirus spreads across the country and the world, one might be wondering how to stop the virus. While there aren't foods that can prevent one from contracting the coronavirus, there are ways to make viral symptoms less painful. One can also protect their body from coughing and sniffles by loading up on immune-boosting ingredients in food. According Dr. Lahari Surapaneni PhD (USA) Nutritionist & Wellness consultant, Hyderabad, "Strong immune system is the key to a healthy life. For this Strong Immune System we need nutrients like proteins, Iron, Zinc, Selenium, Vitamins A, C, D & E. We can get most of the nutritious food from dairy products, fruits & vegetables, meats, leafy vegetables, Pulses, grains. To ensure that our immune system is performing optimally we need to know the nutritious home-cooked meals & the right ingredients for the required vitamins. When it comes to cooking, I prefer Freedom Sunflower oil as it is fortified with Vitamins A, D & E to cook the food." Build Immunity with Spices and Condiments - Turmeric filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory where it can fight a range of diseases like cancer, diabetes & Illness.

Ginger & Tulsi are stapled with many nutritional benefits & helps to fight flu & infections. Honey is the traditional medicine to soothe the symptoms of cough & cold and helps fighting infections.

Aloevera is very rich in antioxidants. Amla is a powerhouse of Vitamin C that helps to fight cough & cold.

Garlic Full of essential nutrients and a super -food. Cumin Improves Immunity & Digestion.

Cinnamon Powerful antioxidant. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, is spreading awareness through a campaign '#Immunity Begins in the Kitchen' to identify the ingredients that help improve the immunity and encourage their use in daily food. To boost one's immune system, the best way is to manage a balanced lifestyle that involves nutritious eating habits, yoga and meditation, deep sleep and a positive outlook towards life. Eating the right food helps in healthy and disease-free body. To tide over the COVID-19 let's all resolve to cook using these immuno-boosting ingredients as #Immunity begins in the Kitchen For more details on #Immunitybeginsinthekitchen follow us on Instagram , Facebook & @freedomhealthyoil About GEF India (Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils): Freedom' is the Flagship brand of Gemini Edibles and Fats India Pvt. Ltd. (GEF India). Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils are available as Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil and Freedom Mustard Oil & Freedom Groundnut Oil Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil was launched in April 2010 in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. It is a leading brand of Sunflower oil and currently ranks No. 1 by market share in the Sunflower Oil category in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Odisha. (Source: Q3 19 Report AC Nielsen).

Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran Oil is thus the healthier choice for the entire family. It was launched Oct-15, for the health-conscious consumers with its strong proposition of 10,000 ppm Oryzanol and balanced fat profile Freedom RBO is growing at a faster pace in the category. PWR PWR