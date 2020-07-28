Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jubilant Biosys Limited announces the merger with Jubilant Chemsys Limited

It provides clarity to customers and enables us to better deliver on our '4D' promise of accelerating the discovery process through increased digitization of our operations and information flow." About Jubilant Biosys Limited: Jubilant Biosys, a Bengaluru based wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:13 IST
Jubilant Biosys Limited announces the merger with Jubilant Chemsys Limited
Representative image

BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys Limited ("Biosys"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, today announced completion of the merger with its sister company Jubilant Chemsys Limited, based in Noida, India. The combined entities will now operate as Jubilant Biosys Limited. The merger will simplify operations and provide customers with a single brand access for a wide range of discovery, IND and PR&D and GMP development services. Biosys had earlier announced significant investment in building new state-of-the-art research facilities in Greater Noida and in Bengaluru, India to cater to increasing customer demand for its functional services (medicinal & synthetic chemistry, structural biology, DMPK, Biology & GMP scale-up) and notably integrated drug discovery services.

Marcel Velterop, President- Jubilant Biosys Limited and CDMO, said: "We are delighted to make this merger happen and focus our investments for growth to expand both the chemistry as well as integrated drug discovery capabilities. It provides clarity to customers and enables us to better deliver on our '4D' promise of accelerating the discovery process through increased digitization of our operations and information flow." About Jubilant Biosys Limited: Jubilant Biosys, a Bengaluru based wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services such as Biology, DMPK, Toxicology as well as Medicinal Chemistry, PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. It has a proven track record of delivering over 75 integrated programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases. Its sister company, TrialStat Solution Inc., provides an advanced EDC platform to accelerate clinical trials' data capture and processing. For more info, please visit www.jubilantbiosys.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821405/Jubilant_Biosys_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru to have Rs 5,000 crore Lifesciences Park

The much-awaited Bengaluru Lifesciences Park, will be set up at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with an aim to give impetus to bio-economy of the state by providing required infrastructure to industry players, the Karnataka government said on Tues...

COVID-19 beds to be increased to 10,000 in Puducherry: CM

Hospitals in Puducherry should soon be able to accommodate 10,000 coronavirus patients as steps were on to post additional doctors and other staff for them, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Tuesday. The government had already requested...

Depp lawyer says Amber Heard lied during tabloid libel case

Johnny Depps libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of abusing ex-wife Amber Heard was wrapping up Tuesday, with the stars lawyer insisting Depp had never hit a woman and branding Heard a compulsive liar. The Pirates of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge lower, safe havens rise, as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into perceived safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs.Senate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020