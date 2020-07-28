Food trade body wants to do away with FSSAI licence for 2020

With the novel coronavirus induced disruption showing no major sign of easing, a trade body has urged food regulator FSSAI to do away with renewal of licence for food business for the current fiscal. The Food Safety and Standard Authority Of India (FSSAI) on June 18 had allowed extension in renewal of FSSAI licence till July 31.

Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal, national general secretary, V K Bansal told PTI, "The last date of renewal of FSSAI licence is approaching and half of the country is still under lockdown declared by the local district administrations. Compliance of renewal of FSSAI licence is on the lower side. In such a scenario, renewal for one year against actual working for 3-4 months is not justified. "We requested the FSSAI to do away with the renewal of FSSAI licence for the current financial year." In December, 2019 it was agreed in the presence of FSSAI officials that a suitable amendment will be brought in the FSS (Licensing and registration of Food Businesses) Regulation, 2011 to make the following amendments - removal of provisions for renewal of licence/registration with one-time fee, easy/online submission of annual retu and reduction in licence fee.