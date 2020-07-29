Left Menu
GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian stocks under pressure, gold rallies on U.S. stimulus impasse

Asian equities pulled backed on Wednesday as an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations pushed global stocks lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like gold, which hovered near record highs. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in a $1 trillion Senate Republican coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, although he indicated talks were continuing.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 05:39 IST
Asian equities pulled backed on Wednesday as an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations pushed global stocks lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like gold, which hovered near record highs.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in a $1 trillion Senate Republican coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, although he indicated talks were continuing. "We've had some negative leads particularly from U.S. and European stock markets," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, pointing to the overnight decline of Asia-Pacific futures as an indicator of the market opening.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.14%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 was flat while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures dipped 0.5%. U.S. data released on Tuesday showed consumer confidence ebbed in July as coronavirus infections flared across the country.

The data, along with stimulus concerns, weighed down Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.27%. "The only positive news is for those holding quantities of gold and those in New Zealand, where job numbers rose in June," wrote Tapas Strickland, an economist at NAB in a research note on Wednesday.

Worsening coronavirus outbreaks in Florida and Texas added to the caution. Florida reported 191 deaths in a 24 hour period ending on Tuesday, marking a record one-day rise for the third-most populous U.S. state and prized destination for beach-goers and retirees. Texas, the second-most populous state, added more than 6,000 new cases on Monday, pushing its total to 401,477, according to a Reuters tally.

The rise in U.S. deaths and infections has dampened early hopes that the country was past the worst of an economic crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. Gold is up over $125 per ounce in little more than a week as investors bet the Federal Reserve will reaffirm its super-accommodative policies at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, and perhaps signal a tolerance for higher inflation in the long run. Bullion pulled back from an all-time high reached earlier.

Gold surged to a record high of $1,980.57 per ounce earlier, but prices retreated as much as 3.7% later in the session as investors booked profits and the dollar bounced back. The dollar index against a basket of currencies gained 0.18% to 93.71, after dropping to 93.47 on Monday, the lowest since June 2018.

"I think the market is just taking a pause, it's been a fairly relentless dollar selloff," said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX strategist at UBS in New York. In commodity markets, oil prices fell as U.S. lawmakers prepared to wrangle over the stimulus package and investors worried about a rise in coronavirus cases worldwide. Brent crude was last down 0.32% to $43.27 per barrel while U.S. crude remained unchanged at $41.04 per barrel.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong warns city on verge of large coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures to curb the diseases spread take effect on Wednesday. T...

U.S. Congress, White House struggle to find deal on new coronavirus aid

Republicans in the White House and the U.S. Congress were in disarray over their own plan for providing 1 trillion in new coronavirus aid on Tuesday, as negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise bill with Democrats also sputtered. Preside...

Mexico reports 7,208 new coronavirus cases, 854 deaths

Mexico has 7,208 new known coronavirus cases and 854 additional deaths, bringing the nations total to 402,697 cases and 44,876 fatalities, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.The figures were reported earlier in the day by Johns Hopkins...

China reports 101 new coronavirus cases for July 28 vs 68 prior day

China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while th...
