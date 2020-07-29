PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rio Tinto in talks with SFO over bribery probe deal https://on.ft.com/312suPo - TransferWise valued at $5bn in secondary share sale https://on.ft.com/3jQXFWr

- Moderna pitches virus vaccine at about $50-$60 per course https://on.ft.com/2BExd0X - Hut Group appoints banks for possible IPO https://on.ft.com/3f84Shb

Overview - Rio Tinto Plc is in talks with the UK's Serious Fraud Office seeking a deferred prosecution agreement over a payment it made to a consultant working on a contentious iron ore deposit in Guinea.

- Cross-border payments group TransferWise said the company has sold $319 million worth of shares in a secondary share sale that values the London-based money transfer company at $5 billion. - Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, higher than other vaccine makers have agreed to charge governments, according to people familiar with talks between the company and potential buyers.

- British online health and beauty retailer Hut Group which is valued at more than 4 billion pounds ($5.17 billion) has appointed a slate of investment banks ahead of a possible IPO this year, according to two people familiar with the process. ($1 = 0.7737 pounds)

