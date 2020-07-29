Ramagya School Noida Promotes Positive Mental Health Among Students through Gita Paath and Meditation

Ramagya School, Noida is motivating its students to live rewarding, fulfilling and enlightened lives through a series of activities including Gita Paath and meditationDelhi NCR, India (NewsVoir)To enable its students achieve sound mental health and inner bliss, thereby to help them unlock their full potential, Ramagya School Noida, one of the pioneering schools in India, has introduced value-education classes based on the timeless teachings of Bhagavad Gita and practice of dhyana (meditation). The move is aimed at empowering the students lead rewarding, fulfilling and meaningful lives. The School is motivating them to take care of their physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual wellbeing through a series of activities, including Transcendental Meditation

While Ramagya School Noida students are learning Geeta Path and Meditation, the clinical psychologists Ms. Anchal Harjai and Ms. Harneer Kaur Khera are regularly interacting with the students so that they stay positive amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Ramagya School has initiated several programmes like Know your Brain, Baal Saathee as well as story sessions on Panchtantra, an ancient Indian collection of interrelated animal fables to impart students practical wisdom for leadership roles. All these activities greatly help students to cope with stress and anxiety that students have to undergo in achieving their dreams. Ramagya School strives to ensure that the students become capable of bringing about a positive change within themselves. Through these classes conducted during the Circle Time every alternate afternoon, the School aims to inculcate values and a sense of goodness, truth and the peace within them. Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, “At Ramagya we believe only sound mental health and awakened soul can be the key to unlock the full potential of students, hence we have introduced value-education classes based on the essence of Geeta to them. The knowledge of Bhagwad Geeta is the beacon of light which shows us the right path to move by performing our duties without being attached to the fruits of our actions.”He said, “The techniques of Yoga and meditation mentioned in Geeta help the students in staying motivated and achieve mental peace, which is the key to focus better on their studies and take the right decisions.” “Good mental health goes hand in hand with material wellbeing, stability and success. The importance of achieving mental equilibrium has increased manifold at this time when we are surrounded by uncertainties and insecurities due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” added Mr. Gupta. At Ramagya, the children follow ‘The Quiet Time’ Curriculum where they practise Transcendental Meditation (TM) which is quite effective in minimizing anxiety and managing stress. The students as well as the teachers practise TM for 10 minutes twice daily. The daily practice of TM ensures harmonious growth and development of students, besides helpings students to inculcate dutifulness, discipline, cooperation, loyalty, sincerity, tolerance, regularity to school, punctuality and morality. Apparently, the world of today is full of formidable challenges for the students. The effort to make the best of every opportunity available takes its toll not only on the physical and emotional wellbeing of the students but also on their state of mind. If the students are not well equipped to cope with these challenges they feel stressed and demotivated. Ramagya School, Noida believes that by developing the right attitude and a little bit of guidance, students can live up to their full potential and surmount the challenges regardless of their scale. Apart from Geeta Paath and meditation, the story sessions on ‘Panchatantra’ offer the students possibility of making their lives richer and meaningful. Stories from Panchtantra are narrated to students of primary classes during their value Education classes to help them imbibe the moral code of conduct and life skills. Baal Saathee on the other hand, is a student Benefit Program that empowers each child to live a thriving life blended with a perfect balanced state of mind, body and soul via holistic and preventive healthcare. Ramagya School Noida is regularly conducting webinars for students and parents to help them work on the constraints and concerns which have multiplied and become apparent especially due to the current crisis arising out of COVID-19 outbreak. The counsellors regularly keep in touch with the students, parents and teachers alike to ensure that they are there when required. All the programmes initiated by Ramagya help the students to become aware and unleash their hidden skills. It is not about being perfect. It is about putting efforts for the transformation to happen. About Ramagya GroupRamagya Group comprises of various institutions like Ramagya School Noida; Ramagya School, Dadri; Ramagya School, Kaushambi; Ramagya World School, Greater Noida; Ramagya Roots, Ramagya First Step, Ramagya Sports Academy, Ramagya Institute, Knowledge Vista, Ramagya Foundations and Nishabd, and Baal Saathee. These establishments empower students intellectually, creatively, physically, spiritually and socially to enable them to transcend all barriers and work in unison to bring about a positive change in the society. All these schools offer world-class amenities and facilities that guarantee a safe, secure and nurturing environment to their students. The main branch of Ramagya School situated in Noida is known as one of the trendsetter schools in India for integration of globally accepted educational yardsticks within its curriculum to harness every student's innate potential. It has been recognized as the school imparting highly innovative & experiential teaching pedagogy across all grades. While Ramagya schools prepare the students for the journey of their life, Ramagya Institute helps them turn their dreams into reality by supporting, guiding and mentoring them to crack competitions. Besides sharpening students' minds and paving their future, Ramagya Institute mentors them for IIT-JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY and other specialized courses.