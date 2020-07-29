Opto Circuits receives orders for supply of Pulse Oximeters and thermometers from Global customers

Mumbai, 29th July, 2020: Opto Circuits, a multi-national medical device company has received orders for supply of Pulse Oximeters and thermometers from Global customers, as the demand for these products have increased substantially due to Covid19. The company has started manufacturing of Pulse Oximeter, Multi Para Monitor Systems and Digital Thermometers for domestic and global markets. These Medical Devices are manufactured in India under MAKE IN INDIA call given by Government of India. The Company has USFDA approvals for manufacturing of these products and have patents and Technology for the above products.

Opto Circuits has launched two of its key products, Pulse Oximeters and Digital Thermometers, which are already approved with FDA. The demand for these products has increased significantly in India and all over the world due to COVID 19 Pandemic situation. The company has been selling various types of Pulse Oximeters across the world over the last 12 years, under the brand names of Mediaid and Criticare. The different types of Pulse Oximeters include Finger Pulse Oximeter, Bedside or lCU Pulse Oximeters, Multi Para Meter and Patient Monitoring Systems.

Digital Thermometers have been marketed under the brand names of Faichney, Mediaid and Life Aid by the company for sale all over the world. Over the past few years, Opto Circuits has sold several millions of thermometers in USA, Far East, Middle East and lndia. The Company had acquired the Digital Thermometers division from Hindustan Lever in 2002, while the Pulse Oximeter range of products came through the acquisition of two companies in USA.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vinod Ramnani, Director, said, "The demand for the company's products has gone up substantially in the recent months due to increase in demand for our products in India and globally. Overall, we are very confident on the business turnaround led by the up-coming favourable period in terms of demand and cost efficiency measures." About Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Opto circuits is a multinational medical device company headquartered out of Bengaluru, India. They design, develop, manufacture, market and distribute a range of medical products that are used by healthcare establishments in more than 150 countries. They specialize in vital signs monitoring, emergency cardiac care, vascular treatments and sensing technologies. The company is a vertically integrated medical technology Group that specializes in primary, acute and critical care products for the global markets. Group companies such as Cardiac Science, Criticare, Eurocor, Mediaid, AMDL and Unetixs Vascular are leaders in cardiac and vital signs monitors, emergency cardiac care equipment, vascular treatments and sensing technologies. Our USFDA listed and CE marked products are marketed in more than 150 countries and sold through direct and indirect sales channels across many emerging and developing economies. For more information, please visit www.optoindia.com