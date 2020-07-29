Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese stocks gain most in more than a week on bargain-buying, tech board soars

China's benchmark index posted the biggest gain in more than a week on Wednesday as investors bought up shares after recent slumps, while the tech-focused STAR board soared on new listings. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.06% at 3,294.55, its best daily performance since July 20.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:14 IST
Chinese stocks gain most in more than a week on bargain-buying, tech board soars
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's benchmark index posted the biggest gain in more than a week on Wednesday as investors bought up shares after recent slumps, while the tech-focused STAR board soared on new listings.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 2.06% at 3,294.55, its best daily performance since July 20. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.42%, the largest daily gain since last Monday, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 2.22%, the consumer staples sector up 0.82%, the real estate index up 1.12% and the healthcare sub-index up 4.04%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.9% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.783%. ** Shanghai's tech-focused STAR 50 Index surged by 5.45% on the day, with shares of newly-listed Eyebright Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd soared by 616.8%. ** "It's a technical rebound following the big correction last week," said Ren Chengde, an analyst with China Galaxy Securities, adding however that there was uncertainty on the upward momentum. "Many investors are taking the wait-and-see mode in front of returned coronavirus cases and the economic impact it would bring." ** China reported 101 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for July 28, the highest in over three-and-a-half months, with many of the new infections coming from the far western region of Xinjiang. ** The benchmark index slumped by nearly 4% last Friday, as investors fretted over an escalation in tensions between Beijing and Washington after China ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in Chengdu in a tit-for-tat response. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.15%. ** At 07:17 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0028 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 7.002.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge up but investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting

European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the nega...

Stimulus bets prop up FTSE 100 after weak Barclays, Taylor Wimpey earnings

The FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday as investors held out for more stimulus from the U.S. Congress and the Federal Reserve, shrugging off a bleak quarterly showing by Barclays, SmithNephew and Taylor Wimpey. Kicking off the quarterly ear...

D-backs, Rangers seek offense in series finale

Scoring and clutch hitting have been scarce for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers this season. Finding some offense will be the focus Wednesday afternoon in the final contest of a two-game interleague series between the teams ...

Separate wards, ICU beds: How suspected patients are treated at COVID hospitals

Patients exhibiting major symptoms of COVID-19 but not confirmed to have the infection are being admitted to dedicated facilities here but their treatment is done in a segregated zone until their test results come out, doctors have said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020