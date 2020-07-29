Somalia: AfDB approves USD25.1 million grants to mitigate impacts of COVID-19

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved grants worth USD25.1 million to Somalia to bolster the national budget for government efforts to mitigate national and regional impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by Dalsan Radio.

The lender said the government will use the funds to carry out three interlinked responses to the pandemic that will enhance the health system, safeguard livelihoods and social protection, and support labor force productivity and economic activity.

The funding comprised USD10.04 million grants from Pillar 1 of the Bank's Transition Support Facility and USD15.06 million grant from the Regional Operations Envelope comes under the umbrella of the Bank's COVID-19 Response Facility.

"It is the first time the Bank is leveraging the Regional Operation Envelope resources for a Budget Support Operation. This approach was pertinent to ensure that Somalia has adequate resources to contain the spread of the disease in its territory and limit cross-border impacts that pose serious risks for health, social and economic development for the Horn of Africa sub-region," said Acting Bank Director General for East Africa, Nnenna Nwabufo.