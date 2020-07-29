Piramal Pharma provides integrated drug development model to Bolt's cancer medicine

Piramal Pharma Solutions on Wednesday said it is supplying drug substance and product for Bolt Biotherapeutics' ongoing phase 1/2 clinical study in cancer patients. The company is applying its integrated drug development model to Bolt's BDC-1001 for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressed solid tumors, Piramal Pharma Solutions said in a statement.

"Our ability to produce these novel Immune Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) and package them for clinical trials in one efficient, integrated process compresses the timeline of the development of Bolt's drug," Piramal Pharma Solutions CEO Peter DeYoung said. Bolt's technology platform has demonstrated significant, positive data in pre-clinical models, including the development of immunological memory against tumors, and is now in a human clinical trial, he added.

The first cycle of drug substance to drug product manufacturing has been successfully completed, Piramal Pharma Solutions said. "Bolt is a leader in ISAC technology, and our partnership with Piramal Pharma Solutions is important to bring our technology to the clinic," Bolt Biotherapeutics, CMC & Quality VP Nathan Ihle said.