Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African insurer Guardrisk offers to settle with up to 700 virus-hit firms

The insurer said it would still appeal a recent high court judgement that found in favour of one of its clients. South Africa's biggest non-life insurer Santam and others have offered interim relief to clients rather than settle claims.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:36 IST
S.African insurer Guardrisk offers to settle with up to 700 virus-hit firms
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TfL)

South Africa's fourth largest non-life insurer Guardrisk has opted to settle with up to 700 small business clients who are fighting its decision to reject their claims related to the impact of a coronavirus lockdown, the firm told Reuters.

The country's insurers, in line with the industry globally, have declined to pay out under business interruption policies that many firms thought would give them cover because they argue lockdowns were not included in the policies. In an agreement with the regulator, some insurers have offered interim relief payments to affected clients, many of which risk collapse as a result, to keep them afloat while court cases on the matter play out.

But Guardrisk, which announced its plans this week, is the first to decide to settle the claims instead, an approach preferred by those representing small firms as it avoids a potentially drawn out and costly legal process. The insurer estimated that 400 to 700 clients would benefit, with claims varying from tens of thousands of rand to several millions, it told Reuters on Wednesday in a written response to questions.

"We do anticipate that gross claims will run to several hundreds of millions of rands and the ultimate effect thereof will be dependent on various reinsurance structures," it said, adding that the final amount was likely to exceed gross annual premium income for the segment of clients by some margin. Guardrisk had said in its statement this week it would settle despite still holding the view that the lockdown itself did not trigger a claim under its policies. It had not said at the time how many firms would benefit.

The settlement will be equal to the first three months of lockdown, minus relevant savings and other relief payments received, it said, with no limit on the maximum payable. The insurer said it would still appeal a recent high court judgement that found in favour of one of its clients.

South Africa's biggest non-life insurer Santam and others have offered interim relief to clients rather than settle claims. Old Mutual, another major insurer, has yet to lay out either a relief or a settlement offer.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

City civic body to conduct rapid antigen tests

Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC will conduct rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 suspects in all its boroughs from Thursday, an official of the civic bodys health department said. KMCs facilities are capable of conducting at least 10 swab sa...

Odisha's COVID-19 cases stand at 29,175

Odisha, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,068 more COVID-19 cases taking the states coronavirus cases to 29,175. As per the data released by the state health department, there are 10,919 active cases in the state and 18,061 patients have rec...

COVID-19: UK signs deal for 60 million vaccine doses

The British government has signed a deal with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine that could start to be rolled out in the first half of next year. Britains GSK and Frances Sanofi have ...

Prague reports highest 24-hour jump of 101 cases

The Czech capital has registered the highest day-to-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The health authority says 101 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.It says Prague has had over 24 infected per 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020