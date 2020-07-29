iQuippo inks pact with Kobelco to sell construction, mining equipment

iQuippo, a digital marketplace for infrastructure equipment, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Kobelco to sell construction and mining machinery. The partnership will enable Kobelco, an original equipment manufacturer, to showcase its entire portfolio of products on the online platform.

"This will be a vital step for the digital transformation in the construction equipment industry, as a lot of services will be available to the customers online," iQuippo CEO Anant Raj Kanoria said. Kobelco Construction Equipment India MD and CEO Koji Nakagawa said it is very essential to use technology to reach out to customers and create brand awareness.