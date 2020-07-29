Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:08 IST
Crowdsourcing platform Ketto has on Wednesday said it has helped raise Rs 109 crore for different causes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform, which is co-founded by actor Kunal Kapoor, said the money raised has helped 3 lakh beneficiaries and the causes for which the money has been raised included establishing community kitchens, helping migrants and distributing PPE kits, an official statement said.

* * * * * HDFC Bank spends Rs 535.31 cr on community initiatives in FY 20 * Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has spent Rs 535.31 crore on community initiatives in the fiscal year 2020 as against Rs 443.77 crore in the previous fiscal and complied with the legal requirements as the spend is 2.01 per cent of its average profits. The bank has also contributed Rs 70 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, officials said.

* * * * * Raymond launches new line of khadi garments * Textile company Raymond on Wednesday said it has launched a new line of khadi garments ahead of the Independence Day. The collection christened 'wheels of freedom' includes shirts, trousers and jackets, an official statement said.

