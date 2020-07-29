Left Menu
Development News Edition

New National Education Policy will improve accountability, employability: Industry executives

Schoolguru Eduserve founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said the NEP has focused on creating a solid digital infrastructure that will help massify education and improve accountability. "The focus is on the learning outcome along with a sea-change in the examination system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:20 IST
New National Education Policy will improve accountability, employability: Industry executives

The new National Education Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, will promote skill-based learning, create a solid digital infrastructure to massify education, improve accountability and employability, according to industry executives. A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the NEP 2020. The education policy, framed in 1986, was last revised in 1992.

"India's much-awaited New Education Policy (NEP), in spirit a harbinger of directional change and sectoral reforms, is expected to open fresh avenues for India's education sector in the 21st century," Rajendra S Pawar, chairman and co-founder of NIIT Ltd and founder of NIIT University, said. He added that the intent of spending six per cent of GDP on education will make the defining change.

Neeti Sharma, senior vice-president at TeamLease Services, said the new policy is a positive move towards augmenting learning in India. "It will improve overall accountability in the ecosystem. One of the key aspects that the policy has addressed is the implementation of the choice-based credit system — a multi-disciplinary approach that will provide flexibility to students to choose between programmes of choice," she said.

Sharma added that degree-linked apprenticeship is another area that required attention to make our learning ecosystem more holistic. All of this put together will help us scale learning, improve accessibility and enhance employability, she said.

The NEP is also expected to provide a fillip to the education technology (ed-tech) sector in the country. "I expect a significant push for online education, as right now 'education' and 'online education' are synonymous. The push would invariably lead to mushrooming of more ed-tech players in the already crowded sector, allowing choices for the learner and fuelling a price war for the players," upGrad MD and co-founder Mayank Kumar said.

He added that this is where quality, one of the foundational pillars the draft NEP is based on, will drive value and outcome for the learners. Skill Monks founder and CEO Rameswar Mandali said the new policy will give an impetus to India's vision of becoming the global knowledge superpower.

"NEP's intent to increase the gross enrolment ratio, including vocational education from 26.3 per cent to 50 per cent, will drive positive change in our economy," he added. Mandali also said the new approach of skill-based learning from an early foundation level of academics will help learners identify skill sets much earlier, thereby empowering students to be future-ready.

Sridhar Rajagopalan, co-founder and chief learning officer at Educational Initiatives, said the approach to offer education in mother tongue or local language at least till class 5 has a lot of benefits. "Pedagogical research has established beyond much doubt that children learn best if they learn in their mother tongue (or local language) in the primary classes," he added.

Rajagopalan also said this does not mean that children should not learn English, it only means that English should not be the medium of instruction in the primary years. Schoolguru Eduserve founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said the NEP has focused on creating a solid digital infrastructure that will help massify education and improve accountability.

"The focus is on the learning outcome along with a sea-change in the examination system. It shall bring a change in the mind set around the rat-race to just get marks," he added. Rooj also said that additionally, allowing more universities to launch online degrees has also been a long-awaited demand and this will now further improve opportunities in the ecosystem.

Nitin Potdar, partner at J Sagar Associates, said the new rules will help harness the 'human capital' of the country and have the potential to create a workforce that would fulfil the global demand workforce and leadership. Cyient Executive Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy said success in knowledge-driven and innovation-driven world order depends largely on the capabilities of the people, and education (both school and higher education) is the key to building the requisite capabilities.

"The policy presents several forward-looking initiatives for universal access to education and paves way for high student inclusion," he added..

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers allows public to invest from August 10 via crowdfunding

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league teste...

East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach

East Bengal on Wednesday announced the appointment of Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach for the upcoming season. East Bengal is delighted to confirm the signing of new coach Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa, the red-and-gold bri...

Ex-ambassador made head of British intelligence service MI6

Britains government has appointed the Foreign Offices political director as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6. Richard Moore, who served as British ambassador to Turkey from 2014 to 2017, was named Wednesday to succee...

CBI takes over probe into death of violinist Balabhaskar, daughter in road accident in 2018

The CBI has taken over investigation into the death of famous violinist from Kerala Balabhaskar and her daughter in a road accident in 2018 with his family alleging links of the accused with a gold smuggling ring, officials said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020