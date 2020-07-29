Left Menu
Development News Edition

FY'19 income tax return filing deadline extended till Sept 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30. In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:36 IST
FY'19 income tax return filing deadline extended till Sept 30
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30. "In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal. In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers allows public to invest from August 10 via crowdfunding

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Over 4,500 arrested, shops shut, transport off the roads in WB

The normal life across West Bengal was crippled on Wednesday amid the 24-hour complete lockdown, the third within a week, which saw over 4,500 people being arrested for breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines. Officials said a total of 4,664 peo...

NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league teste...

East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach

East Bengal on Wednesday announced the appointment of Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach for the upcoming season. East Bengal is delighted to confirm the signing of new coach Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa, the red-and-gold bri...

Ex-ambassador made head of British intelligence service MI6

Britains government has appointed the Foreign Offices political director as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, or MI6. Richard Moore, who served as British ambassador to Turkey from 2014 to 2017, was named Wednesday to succee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020