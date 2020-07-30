Left Menu
World-class dental clinic, The Dental HQ, opens in Juhu

The clinic also offers Sleep Apnea diagnosis and treatment options. "We aim to provide the very best of global dental care here at the center," says Dr. Gareema Prasad, Founder, The Dental HQ, who has lived and worked in Singapore and Australia before setting up her practice in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:19 IST
- Smile Design, Dental Implants, Invisalign, Botox and Fillers - all under one roof MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental HQ is a world-class, state-of-the-art, dental practice that has recently opened in Mumbai, in the prime locality of Juhu. Founded by Australian-Indian dentist, Dr. Gareema Prasad, a PhD in Oral Oncology, the fully functional, multi-specialty dental facility spreads luxuriously over 3000 square feet and is custom built to follow the stringent guideline standards set by the Australian Dental Association (ADA). The Dental HQ is one of the few clinics that provides all dental care under one roof, including Smile Design, Dental Implants, Invisalign, Botox and Fillers. With a focus on providing patients with high-end precision care in quick time, the facility is equipped with the latest technologies in digital dentistry, including machines for Trios, Xray, CBCT and more to take digital impressions and is staffed with a team of experienced dentists and specialists with a mix of Indian and Western education and experience. All the procedures are done with minimum manual intervention and with strict infection control protocols. The clinic also offers Sleep Apnea diagnosis and treatment options.

"We aim to provide the very best of global dental care here at the center," says Dr. Gareema Prasad, Founder, The Dental HQ, who has lived and worked in Singapore and Australia before setting up her practice in India. "We have built our practice keeping in mind the new millennial patients who expect their practice to be patient centric, collaborative and digital. This is our guiding philosophy and informs all our treatments. In line with current patient requirements we offer an array of aesthetic, preventative and treatment options." Keeping in view the global Covid-19 pandemic the center is providing treatment strictly by appointment only. By avoiding waiting times and continuing their focus on safe and sanitized care, there is minimum exposure of patients to others. "We have always had very strict infection and cross contamination protocols in place. So, in some sense, this is not a new world for us, just a slightly different one", adds Dr Prasad on treatment in the current scenario. Dr. Prasad is deeply committed to helping further the advancement of the field of dentistry and has applied for several patents for early diagnosis of Oral Cancer. Her facility also hosts a dental training venture - International Dental Education Center (IDEC) which provides continuing dental education from world leading institutes to Indian dentists.

For appointments please call/WhatsApp: +91 9136946952 or email: thedentalhq@gmail.com The Dental HQ 6th floor Casablanca Building, 10th Gulmohar Crossroad JVPD Mumbai 400049. PWR PWR

