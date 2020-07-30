Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nestle sees slower growth this year as stockpiling effect wanes

Nestle cut its full-year underlying sales growth forecast to 2-3% on Thursday, saying demand had slowed as customers worked their way through cupboards they stocked up with food at the start of coronavirus related-lockdowns. Packaged food companies have weathered the crisis better than other industries as consumers bought coffee, pasta or infant formula in bulk during COVID-related lockdowns, although Nestle's business supplying restaurants and cafes has suffered.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:06 IST
Nestle sees slower growth this year as stockpiling effect wanes
Representative Image

Nestle cut its full-year underlying sales growth forecast to 2-3% on Thursday, saying demand had slowed as customers worked their way through cupboards they stocked up with food at the start of coronavirus related-lockdowns.

Packaged food companies have weathered the crisis better than other industries as consumers bought coffee, pasta or infant formula in bulk during COVID-related lockdowns, although Nestle's business supplying restaurants and cafes has suffered. Organic sales growth, which excludes the effect of currency swings and acquisitions, eased to 1.3% in the three months to June, from 4.3% in the first quarter, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars said in a statement.

"Most categories saw consumer destocking in the second quarter," Nestle said. The Swiss giant lowered its expectations for organic growth this year to 2-3%, from "more than 3.5%" previously. Its trading operating margin is expected to improve after progressing to 17.4% in the first half.

French peer Danone also on Thursday reported lower like-for-like sales in the second quarter and Unilever posted a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter sales last week. Neither gave a growth forecast for this year. At Nestle, organic growth for the first half reached 2.8%, above a forecast for 2.3% in a company-compiled analyst poll.

Net profit grew by 18.3% to 5.9 billion Swiss francs ($6.46 billion) in the first half, ahead of a forecast for 5.07 billion francs in the poll. "A solid set of figures which were ahead of street expectations and once again underscore the group's solid characteristics," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox.

Nestle said the overhaul of its business toward high-margin foods such as plant-based burgers remained on track. As part of the shift it has put underperforming North American water brands and Chinese peanut milk Yinlu up for sale. Shares in the group, which have risen over 5% so far this year were indicated to open 0.42% higher, in line with the market. ($1 = 0.9133 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed a student to withdraw the plea challenging UGC guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final year exams by September-end as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Justice Jayant N...

Gaps in federal oversight add to virus woes at vets homes

Big gaps in federal oversight of long-term care facilities for aging veterans may have contributed to rampant coronavirus infections and more than 200 deaths at state-run homes, according to a congressional watchdog agency. The Government A...

Nationals aim for another win over 'host' Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals will be going for the split of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as they act as the visiting team in their home park for the second game in a row. The Nationals won 4-0 in 10 innings Wednes...

Govt imposes safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021

The government has imposed safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021 to protect domestic manufacturers and discourage cheap imports from countries like China. The move followed recommendation by the commerce ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020