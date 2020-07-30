Recipe for growth: Balancing health, indulgence and taste key to drive biscuit and cookie growth in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sweet or savoury biscuits enjoy near-universal appeal in India, now latest research from Mintel reveals how immunity-boosting ingredients are set to drive value growth in these times of heightened health consciousness. Traditionally viewed as an affordable source of energy and nutrition in India, Mintel reveals that almost two-thirds (63 per cent) of Indian consumers have eaten healthy biscuits such as multigrain, high-fiber, light and low/no sugar varieties in the last six months.

Even before the pandemic, Mintel research highlighted that almost one-third (30 per cent) of consumers said they find biscuits/cookies that improve immunity to be appealing. This number goes up to 41 per cent for consumers in the South and 35 per cent among consumers aged 25-34 across India. Other health-related biscuit features that appeal to Indian consumers are energy-boosting (36 per cent) and balanced nutrition (33 per cent).

"The spread of COVID-19 has prompted Indian consumers to proactively seek preventive healthcare and prioritize immune health. While energy and nutrition needs are being addressed by biscuit brands through on-pack claims and messaging and marketing communications, immunity-boosting credentials remain a white space opportunity. For example, there is potential for biscuit manufacturers to use whole grains in biscuits and then link them to a healthier gut and better immune response to appeal to consumers. With the Indian government underscoring the importance of strong immunity and promoting Ayurveda, there is also the potential for biscuits brands to use Indian consumers' familiarity with immunity-related herbs and spices such as ginger, turmeric, holy basil and ashwagandha that are commonly found in Indian kitchens to help improve immunity," said Rushikesh Aravkar, Food & Drink Analyst, Mintel India. Balancing taste and health

While healthy credentials offer huge potential, the taste is a challenge. Mintel research highlights that one quarter (25 per cent) of Indians say healthy biscuits are tasteless and this rises to 28 per cent among existing users of healthy biscuit users, compared to 18 per cent of non-users. Moreover, for almost a quarter (23 per cent) of consumers taste is more important than health when eating biscuits. "The biscuits category has been resilient to the pandemic and has shown quick recovery. Companies and brands that offer better-for-you innovations will drive value growth; balancing health and indulgence is the key. The general perception that healthy biscuits are tasteless is more prominent among existing users of healthy biscuits and needs to be addressed by biscuit makers. Without compromising on taste, biscuit brands need to incorporate healthy ingredients and provide health benefits to drive purposeful consumption. This will encourage health-conscious consumers to engage with the category more often. Brands need to make efforts to change this perception by adding a tinge of indulgence to healthy biscuits," added Rushikesh.

Gen Z love indulgent biscuits Mintel research reveals that 86 per cent of Indians have eaten biscuits at least once a week. Amongst these, salted biscuits/crackers (74 per cent), Marie (69 per cent) and glucose (65 per cent) biscuits are the most consumed varieties in India. Moreover, the popularity of biscuits varies by region. While glucose and salted biscuits are favourite in North (82 per cent) and West (78 per cent) India, Marie biscuits are most popular in the South (75 per cent) and East (79 per cent).

What's more, unlike older Indian consumers, Gen Z (aged 18-24) love eating indulgent biscuits like cream biscuits, cookies, and cream wafers. Mintel research highlights that 83 per cent of Gen Z consumers have eaten these biscuits in the past six months, compared to just 59 per cent of consumers aged 55 plus. Key to the success of the biscuit category, Gen Z's love of biscuits is confirmed by the fact that half (48 per cent) of consumers aged 18-24 eat seven or more biscuit types.

"While generations in the past have grown up eating and appreciating glucose biscuits, these humble products are not as popular among Gen Z as among older consumers. Younger consumers are adventurous; they seek newness and are carefree, though they may not be as loyal to the biscuit category as their older counterparts. Younger Indians eat a wider variety of biscuit products and are potentially key targets for brand extension and product trials. Offering higher indulgence is an opportunity for biscuit makers to engage with the younger generation and retain their loyalty. Indulgent biscuit innovations targeted at Gen Z will help keep these consumers engaged with the category as they grow older," concluded Rushikesh. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)