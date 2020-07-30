Left Menu
Development News Edition

WeeMate launches innovative pee device in India to help women relieve themselves with ease

In a boost to women empowerment a women-friendly urination device has caught the attention of today's educated and savvy women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:57 IST
WeeMate launches innovative pee device in India to help women relieve themselves with ease
WeeMate Product. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a boost to women empowerment a women-friendly urination device has caught the attention of today's educated and savvy women. The device called WeeMate has been launched by the entrepreneur Neha Chachra with an aim to help women counter dirty public toilets and to protect them from deadly infections that they may get from using the public toilet seats.

A couple of years back she had met with an accident and while recuperating she encountered difficulty in accessing hygienic public toilets. She understood that this is a common dilemma and many women like her might have to face a similar challenge every day. In due course, she came up with the idea of WeeMate to save all the women from the horrors of public toilets. The revolutionary pee friendly device WeeMate aids a female to urinate while standing upright and avoid sitting on dirty toilets.

The main purpose of the device is to funnel urine away from women while she takes a pee standing up rather than squatting. "Public washrooms are unfortunately a nightmare in India and ladies dread them the most. While using these toilets, the women even shudder at the thought of the number of people who may have sat on the same toilet seat and would have forgotten to wash that. Smaller bladders than men, the inability to stand and pee while using these dirty toilets - all such reasons led me to launch WeeMate and support the women of today who need to travel long hours for the job; spend the whole day shopping, go on a day out with friends, and so on," said Neha Chachra, WeeMate Founder.

No one can underestimate the fact that intimate hygiene is one of the most important aspects of women's health. Thus, she thought it's time to stand for hygiene and came up with WeeMate - an ideal pee friendly device for women who hate unhygienic and dirty toilets. Now with the help of WeeMate, the women can relieve themselves with ease in all public toilets without any fear of contracting diseases like gut infection, viral infections, STDs, and UTIs.

All these infections occur when the germs from toilet seat transfer to the urethral or genital tract, but WeeMate helps women to stay infection free by allowing them to stand and urinate. In the current COVID-19 situation, the relevance of WeeMate in the lives of women has already increased manifold.

Priced affordably at Rs 180/- for ten pieces, the women-friendly stand-to-pee device WeeMate is available all across the country on reputed online marketplaces and neighbourhood stores. As inaugural offer, the company is giving two pieces extra free of cost in every pack. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Am perfectly fine, have no symptoms: Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj after testing COVID-19 positive

Sevillas Nemanja Gudelj, who tested positive for COVID-19 has said that he is perfectly fine and has no symptoms. Good afternoon everybody, after confirming my positive Covid-19 test I want to tell you all that I am perfectly fine, I have n...

Names of soldiers killed in Galwan clash to be inscribed on National War Memorial

The names of 20 Indian Army personnel, who were killed after valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, will be inscribed on the National War Memorial here, officials said on Thursday. They said the pro...

UK worried about second wave in Europe, more quarantine measures possible

The British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Brit...

Scientists map how coronavirus spreads indoor via aerosol

Scientists have simulated how the novel coronavirus spreads indoors via aerosols as infected people speak or exhale, and have found the features of good ventilation that can filter virus particles out of the air, information that may help b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020