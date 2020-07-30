Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, India got lot richer but refused to take on any more responsibilities: top US Senator

Countries like China and India have got a lot richer over the last two decades but they have refused to take on any more responsibilities, a top US Senator has claimed, as he applauded President Donald Trump for taking on this "imbalance" to make the World Trade Organization (WTO) relevant.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:18 IST
China, India got lot richer but refused to take on any more responsibilities: top US Senator

Countries like China and India have got a lot richer over the last two decades but they have refused to take on any more responsibilities, a top US Senator has claimed, as he applauded President Donald Trump for taking on this "imbalance" to make the World Trade Organization (WTO) relevant. Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, made the comments during a Congressional hearing on WTO on Wednesday.

“No one expected the Uruguay Round to be the last global trading round. Over the last two decades, countries like China and India got a lot richer, but they've refused to take on any more responsibilities,” he claimed. “In fact, they claim they are entitled to special treatment in any future negotiations because they are developing countries,” he said.

The senator said that the notion that China and India should get the same consideration as a country like Cameroon is ridiculous. "So I applaud the President for taking on this imbalance, and pushing to make the WTO relevant.” Trump last year asked the WTO to define how it designates developing-country status, a move that was apparently aimed at singling out countries like China, Turkey and India which are getting lenient treatment under global trade rules. In a memorandum, Trump empowered the US Trade Representative (USTR) to start taking punitive actions if any country, advanced economies, are inappropriately taking benefits of the WTO loopholes.

“The WTO is now 25 years old, but we have yet to see any major outcomes liberalising trade. The President has said we need dramatic change at the WTO. He's emphasised to me that other countries’ tariffs and barriers are too high. He's right,” Grassley said. Observing that when the WTO works right, Americans benefit, he said WTO rules allow the US to reap the rewards of that leadership.

“When India refused to provide patent protection for American pharmaceutical and agricultural chemical products, we took them to the WTO – and won. You often hear about how important the 'global box office' is for Hollywood. It's become lucrative because the WTO requires our trading partners to provide copyright protection and market access for US films,” he said. Grassley said that the WTO needs to be an effective forum for negotiating agreements again. That means not only concluding the fisheries negotiations, but also new agreements, including an ambitious agreement on e-commerce.

When Congress ratified the WTO Agreements, there was no digital economy. Today, it accounts for nearly USD 2 trillion of the US economy. Again, this is an area of US leadership where we need rules to make sure we get a fair shake from its trading partners, he added. “Second, we have to fix dispute settlement. I absolutely believe that we need enforceable rules. It's much better to solve our trade disputes over legal briefs than through tariffs,” he said.

“However, WTO dispute settlement has been breaking down for years. Fifteen years ago, I warned at a hearing like this one that the WTO Appellate Body wasn't enforcing rules; it was legislating new ones. I don't like that history proved me right,” he added. Calling for WTO reforms, Ranking Member Senator Ron Wyden said that the rules that underpin the WTO were crafted more than two decades ago, when China was an economic middleweight.

At that time, many hoped and predicted that joining the WTO would drive China further away from abusive, one-party control of government, economics and society. That obviously did not happen, he said. “Under (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping), the government tightened its grip on power. The Chinese government identifies weaknesses in the WTO system, and other multilateral fora, and it seizes on them to further its own self interests.

"Fixing the WTO is also going to require addressing its Appellate Body, which hampers the application of US trade enforcement laws to the detriment of American workers. There is a broad bipartisan view that WTO Dispute Settlement must be fixed to clamp down on judicial overreach,” he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cognizant June qtr income down 29 pc to USD 361 mn

IT company Cognizant has reported 29 per cent drop in June quarter net income at USD 361 million around Rs 2,701 crore, and said it expects FY2020 revenue to be in the range of USD 16.4-16.7 billion. The US-headquartered company, which has ...

US women's soccer told to wait until 2021 for jury trial

If American womens soccer players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year. US District Judge R Gary Klausner told the players and the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday that juror...

Australia revamps strategy to tackle poor Aboriginal outcomes

Australia will broaden measures to improve life outcomes for its Indigenous people, it said on Thursday, after efforts over the past decade did little to budge their shorter life expectancy, worse health prospects and higher rate of incarce...

Am perfectly fine, have no symptoms: Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj after testing COVID-19 positive

Sevillas Nemanja Gudelj, who tested positive for COVID-19 has said that he is perfectly fine and has no symptoms. Good afternoon everybody, after confirming my positive Covid-19 test I want to tell you all that I am perfectly fine, I have n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020