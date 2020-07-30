Left Menu
Development News Edition

FMCG sector to register flat growth in 2020: Nielsen

Earlier, on April 30, in the middle of the lockdown, Nielsen had slashed the growth forecast for the FMCG sector by almost half to 5-6 per cent for 2020 citing adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Though the FMCG industry has shown some sign of improvements in June, but in the first half of the year (January-June) the industry growth slipped to negative with 6 per cent decline.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:15 IST
FMCG sector to register flat growth in 2020: Nielsen

India's fast moving consumer goods (FMCG)sector is expected to witness flat growth in 2020 following severe and extended lockdowns, restrictions on manufacturing units, social distancing norms and store closures, according to data analytics firm Nielsen. Earlier, on April 30, in the middle of the lockdown, Nielsen had slashed the growth forecast for the FMCG sector by almost half to 5-6 per cent for 2020 citing adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the FMCG industry has shown some sign of improvements in June, but in the first half of the year (January-June) the industry growth slipped to negative with 6 per cent decline. "Keeping these unprecedented dynamics in the market, Nielsen has revised its outlook and is expecting the year to be in the flat growth range (-) 1 per cent to 1 per cent for branded FMCG industry in India, as against a 5-6 per cent growth projected earlier this year," said Nielsen.

This is the second revision of the forecast by Nielsen for 2020, amid coronavirus pandemic and subsequent disruption in the market and supply chain. Nielsen had on January 21, projected a 9 to 10 per cent growth for the FMCG industry with a "stable" outlook on the back of favourable macroeconomic factors.

"The bellwether FMCG industry, which was trying to revive from a difficult 2019, had a significant hit in the April-June quarter with a 17 per cent decline in sales value as compared to the same quarter of 2019," said Nielsen. However, Nielsen expects an uptick in demand in October-December quarter during the festive seasons as food categories are expected to see a higher growth, while July-September quarter is also likely to see some growth.

According to the report, the FMCG industry would have rural dividends, which has recovered and bounced back from the COVID-19 impact. "Rural India has been comparatively insulated from COVID-19 so far, however its spread is now reaching the hinterland. Having said that, we do expect an overall positive uptick due to reverse migration," said Nielsen.

Moreover, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) wages are at an all time high and rural disbursement against the programme is more than double of same period last year, it added. Rural India contributes around 36 to 37 per cent of the total FMCG sales, bulk of which is contributed by food items.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit up 11 pc at Rs 496 cr

Piramal Enterprises on Thursday reported a 10.57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 495.56 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 448.17 crore in the corresponding period of previous...

Number of coronavirus cases in Iran passes 300,000 - Health Ministry

The number of infections from the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV on Thursday.Iran has the Middle Easts highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases and infection...

Coronavirus plunges German economy into record recession

The German economy contracted at its steepest rate on record in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment and exports all collapsed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, wiping out nearly 10 years of growth.The Federal...

Cameron's ICC vision: T20 leagues running concurrently like football, less international cricket

Former West Indies cricket boss Dave Cameron, who is harbouring ambitions of being the next ICC chairman, envisions a cricket universe where there is more emphasis on private T20 leagues running concurrently and lesser focus on internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020