Ajanta Pharma Q1 profit up 29 pc at Rs 148 cr

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday reported 28.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 147.76 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 mainly on account of robust exports. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 114.63 crore for the year-ago same period, the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 668.20 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 611.94 crore in the same period of 2019-20, it added. Total export sales in the quarter were at Rs 483 crore as against Rs 404 crore in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 19 per cent, the company said.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma settled at Rs 1,512.15 apiece, up 1.52 per cent from the previous close on BSE..