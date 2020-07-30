Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Q2 jewellery demand falls 74 pc to 44 tonnes

Indian jewellery demand fell 74 per cent in Q2 (April to June) year-on-year to 44 tonnes due to nationwide lockdown, lost festival demand and higher gold price, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:11 IST
India's Q2 jewellery demand falls 74 pc to 44 tonnes
Jewellery retailers are integrating both offline and online channels to boost sales. Image Credit: ANI

Indian jewellery demand fell 74 per cent in Q2 (April to June) year-on-year to 44 tonnes due to nationwide lockdown, lost festival demand and higher gold price, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday. It was the lowest quarterly total in WGC's series by some margin. H1 demand was down 60 per cent to an all-time low for its series of 117.8 tonnes.

The strict lockdown imposed in late March ran through until mid-May, encompassing the all-important gold buying festival of Akshaya Tritiya -- one of the most auspicious days for buying gold in India. This year, however, the country-wide lockdown meant that physical store sales were not possible, and only those retailers with an online presence were able to cater to demand. Sales were trivial in comparison with the previous year, said WGC.

As restrictions eased mid-quarter, activity started to recover in select regions. June saw further improvement with the release of some pent-up demand. However, a lack of weddings and auspicious days in the month along with recurring lockdowns in certain regions and the high and rising gold price prevented a meaningful recovery in demand.

Discretionary spending on gold jewellery shrank due to concerns around economic growth, future income and higher gold prices. India's GDP growth has been on a downward trajectory since Q1 2019 and this was accentuated by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Economic slowdown, job losses and restrictions on store operations meant consumers became more cautious in opening their wallets to buy gold. According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey, the consumer confidence index fell to a historic low of 63.7 in May from 85.6 in March, and the one-year ahead confidence index also recorded a sharp fall.

Discretionary spending on gold jewellery was further quashed by local domestic gold prices -- the average domestic price for Q2 was Rs 46,381 per 10 grammes -- 44 per cent higher year-on-year. "Jewellers are adopting online channels to boost sales. The pandemic has disrupted the bricks and mortar business model of Indian gold retailers and has become a catalyst for retailers to adopt online channels to boost sales," said WGC.

"While sales via digital channels are still nascent, jewellery retailers are increasingly implementing an omni-channel strategy integrating both offline and online channels to boost sales." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Wheels India to explore more OEMs in wind energy biz: official

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India on Thursday said the prospects for wind energy business looked good globally and it would explore more original equipment manufacturers in the segment. It has invested in a cast aluminium wheel factory...

In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis, COVID-19

By Amit Kumar Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party via video conferencing and discussed various issues including, the current political crisis in Rajasthan, COVID -19 pandemic and governments mis...

Border troops have disengaged in most localities, situation de-escalating on ground: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday said that border troops have disengaged in most localities along the Line of Actual Control LAC, the situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down. Speaking a...

Heightening EU frictions, Poland queries pact on violence against women

Polands highest constitutional court is to scrutinize a European pact on violence against women, the prime minister said on Thursday, after a cabinet member said Warsaw should quit the treaty which the nationalist government considers too l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020