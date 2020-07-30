Left Menu
CCI approves acquisition of 49% of share of OPGC by Adani Power

The proposed transaction relates to the acquisition of 49% of the total equity share capital of OPGC by APL (Proposed Combination).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:39 IST
APL is a public listed company and its shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves proposed acquisition of 49% of the total equity share capital of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC) by Adani Power Limited (APL).

APL is a public listed company and its shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. It is a part of the Adani Group, which is inter-alia engaged in the business operations of generation, transmission and distribution of power in India. APL is primarily engaged in the business of power generation.

OPGC, incorporated in Odisha, is a joint venture between Government of Odisha, AES India Private Limited and AES OPGC Holding and operates as a state government company. OPGC is engaged in the business of power generation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

