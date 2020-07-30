Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshmi Vilas Bank June qtr net loss narrows to Rs 112 cr

The RBI has initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) which prescribes the bank to bring in additional capital, restrict further lending to corporates, reduce NPAs and improve provision coverage ratio to 70 per cent, the chartered accountants said. Provision coverage ratio as on June 30, 2020 stood at 72.58 per cent, LVB said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:24 IST
Lakshmi Vilas Bank June qtr net loss narrows to Rs 112 cr

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Thursday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 112.28 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, even as there was a substantial spike in bad loans. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 237.25 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

However, when compared sequentially, LVB had posted a net profit of Rs 92.86 crore in the March quarter of 2019-20. Total income during the April-June quarter of this fiscal fell to Rs 538.84 crore from Rs 677.17 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income fell to Rs 442.50 crore from Rs 623.94 crore. The Chennai-headquartered lender witnessed a deterioration in asset quality. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) jumped to 25.40 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 17.30 per cent in the earlier quarter. In absolute terms, gross NPAs rose to Rs 4,142.37 crore from Rs 3,556.57 crore.

Net NPAs too inched up to 9.64 per cent (Rs 1,298.17 crore) from 8.30 per cent (Rs 1,539.41 crore). The bank's provisions and contingencies for the quarter, however, came down to Rs 112.37 crore from Rs 211.70 crore in Q1 FY20.

Of this, the provisions for NPAs and diminution value of all restructured accounts stood at Rs 72.64 crore, as against Rs 154.62 crore a year ago. The aggregate provisions held towards COVID-19 were Rs 20.26 crore, the bank said. In a note, the bank's chartered accountants P Chandrasekar LLP said the lender has been incurring losses for the past 10 quarters and had Rs 836.04 crore of loss during 2019-20. The RBI has initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) which prescribes the bank to bring in additional capital, restrict further lending to corporates, reduce NPAs and improve provision coverage ratio to 70 per cent, the chartered accountants said.

Provision coverage ratio as on June 30, 2020 stood at 72.58 per cent, LVB said. The bank has been under RBI's PCA framework since late September 2019.

"There has been a steady decline in the bank's deposit base since September 2019 and increase in the NPA ratios. The bank's tier I capital has turned negative, at 0.88 per cent and 1.83 per cent as at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 respectively, as compared to the minimum requirement of 8.875 per cent. "This requires the bank to take effective steps to augment its capital base in the year 2020-21. We are informed that the bank routinely evaluates capital raising options," the chartered accountants added. "Bank's total business mix as on June 30, 2020 stood at Rs 37,471 crore as against Rs 49,536 crore by year ago same period... CASA (current account savings account) increased to 28.44 per cent of total deposit as against 27.12 per cent a year ago," LVB said in a release.

On the capital raising measures, LVB said, "Despite logistical challenges arising due to COVID-19 situation, we have made significant progress with Clix Group for the proposed amalgamation of Clix Capital Service Pvt Ltd and Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd into the bank." "However, there may be slight delay in the mutual due diligence and preparation of documents for regulatory requirements due to COVID situation and travel restrictions. Hence, both the parties mutually agreed to extend the exclusivity period till 15th September 2020. "Bank will continue to share information on the developments for funds raising in public domain as and when they materialise," it added. Clix Group is expected to infuse Rs 1,900 crore capital into the bank, as per an announcement made by the two parties in June.

On profitability, the bank said it continues to enforce cost reduction measures. Further, it focusses on capital free loans like gold loans and government guaranteed loans to optimise profitability without straining capital funds, it added. Stock of LVB closed at Rs 20.70 apiece on BSE, up 2.48 per cent.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Riots cases: LG overturns Delhi cabinet's decision on lawyers' panel

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP governments decision rejecting the Delhi Polices panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court, an official st...

Unlock 3.0: No Sunday lockdown and night curfew in Karnataka

Announcing further easing of curbs, the Karnataka government said on Thursday there will be no lockdowns on Sundays in the State from August 2, as it issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines in line with the Centres norms. In view of the rising coronav...

WHO urges countries to support "COVAX" vaccine scheme

The World Health Organizations chief scientist said on Thursday that any country that supports the COVAX financing initiative has a better chance of getting a successful COVID-19 vaccine. Soumya Swaminathan told a news briefing in Geneva th...

Trump floats idea of delaying election, though Constitution does not give him that power

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, which the Constitution does not give him the power to do, words Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans condemned and called an attempt to distra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020