Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 2 cr fine on 4 entities in HDFC AMC front-running case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:32 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 2 cr fine on 4 entities in HDFC AMC front-running case

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty totalling Rs 2 crore on four entities in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) front-running case. Front-running refers to an unethical practice by someone trading in shares on the basis of advance information given by a broker, analyst or other executive at a market intermediary before the trades are conducted by that entity.

The regulator levied a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on Nilesh Kapadia and Dharmesh Shah, Rs 40 lakh on Ashok Nayak and Rs 60 lakh on IKAB Securities and Investments Ltd. During the investigation period of October 2006 to June 2007, Kapadia, who was equity dealer with HDFC AMC between June 2000 to 2010, tipped Dharmesh Shah regarding impending HDFC AMC trades, Sebi noted.

Dharmesh Shah in turn facilitated 109 instances of front-running the trades of HDFC AMC. These front-running trades were executed in trading accounts of Nayak and Bankim Shah, one of the dealer of IKAB Securities and Investments, among others.

Dharmesh Shah and Nayak were clients of IKAB Securities and Investments. Kapadia and Dharmesh Shah "perpetrated a scheme of front running trades of HDFC AMC" with the help of Bankim Shah and IKAB Securities and Investments, Sebi said.

The conduct of four entities in relation to 109 instances of front-run trades of HDFC MF/AMC indicate that the "trades were front-run based on confidential information obtained and acted upon illegally to make wrongful gains at the expense of market participants who did not have this sensitive information," Sebi said in its 75-page order. It further said that the four entities actually "distorted the market for the said shares, by causing premeditated non-genuine trades to take place with profits for the traders (at the cost of HDFC Mutual Fund and its investors as well as ordinary general investors) which were nearly guaranteed on account of confidential information selectively available to them." By indulging in such activities, the entities violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms and accordingly, the regulator levied fine on them.

In November 2019, the regulator had levied a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Kapadia for misusing his position in the capacity of HDFC AMC dealer..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Riots cases: LG overturns Delhi cabinet's decision on lawyers' panel

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP governments decision rejecting the Delhi Polices panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court, an official st...

Unlock 3.0: No Sunday lockdown and night curfew in Karnataka

Announcing further easing of curbs, the Karnataka government said on Thursday there will be no lockdowns on Sundays in the State from August 2, as it issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines in line with the Centres norms. In view of the rising coronav...

WHO urges countries to support "COVAX" vaccine scheme

The World Health Organizations chief scientist said on Thursday that any country that supports the COVAX financing initiative has a better chance of getting a successful COVID-19 vaccine. Soumya Swaminathan told a news briefing in Geneva th...

Trump floats idea of delaying election, though Constitution does not give him that power

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, which the Constitution does not give him the power to do, words Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans condemned and called an attempt to distra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020