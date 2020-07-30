Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks hit 1-month low as Trump tweet adds to economic worries

Automakers also took a hit as Germany's Volkswagen unveiled a first-half operating loss and slashed its dividend, while France's Renault posted a record net loss of 7.29 billion euros ($8.58 billion) in the first half of the year. "When companies report in-line or quasi in-line numbers, that's no longer good enough for the markets to reward them," said Maarten Geerdink, head of European equities at NN Investment Partners.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:37 IST
European stocks hit 1-month low as Trump tweet adds to economic worries

European shares sank to a one-month low on Thursday, hit by underwhelming earnings reports, a dire reading of the German economy's health and U.S. President Donald Trump raising the possibility of delaying November's presidential election. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 2.2% lower, erasing all its gains for the month, while Germany's DAX slumped 3.5%, leading regional losses.

Risk assets across the globe sold off sharply after Trump tweeted "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???", although the U.S. constitution bestows that power on Congress. Growth-sensitive sectors like banks, insurers , automakers and energy firms bore the brunt of the sell-off in Europe, falling between 3.5% and 4.3%.

European equities had already fallen after a preliminary reading showed Germany's gross domestic output shrank by 10.1% in the second quarter, worse than the 9% contraction predicted by economists in a Reuters poll as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll. "Germany's record drop in GDP fuels extra concern that the rest of Europe might have a deeper slump," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note.

The data had investors worried that an economic recovery from coronavirus crisis might take longer than expected, with numbers from the United States sparking similar concerns. About 40% of the companies listed on the STOXX 600 have reported second-quarter earnings so far, and 64% of those have surpassed beaten-down profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

However, there were a slew of disappointments on Thursday, with Britain's Lloyds Banking Group falling 7.6% as it swung to a rare pretax loss in the first half and Spain's BBVA dropping 8.1% as it reported a near 50% decline in net profit. Automakers also took a hit as Germany's Volkswagen unveiled a first-half operating loss and slashed its dividend, while France's Renault posted a record net loss of 7.29 billion euros ($8.58 billion) in the first half of the year.

"When companies report in-line or quasi in-line numbers, that's no longer good enough for the markets to reward them," said Maarten Geerdink, head of European equities at NN Investment Partners. Among the bright spots, Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 1.4% after saying it was encouraged by a global beer sales recovery in June.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 1.6% as it backed its 2020 forecasts.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Disengagement process not yet complete in eastern Ladakh: India, days after China claim

India on Thursday said disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed, two days after China claimed that the process was completed at most locations in the region. The clear assertion by New Delhi came ahead of a fresh...

Illegal occupants removed from Rs 6 cr govt land: Noida admin

Illegal occupants were removed Thursday from government land, estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore, and the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration took the property in possession, officials said. Nearly 1.5 hectare land in Kot village, under Dadri t...

Six months on with COVID-19, Kerala to wage "big war" against pandemic

Six months after recording the countrys first COVID-19 case, Kerala is now gearing up to face a big war against the pandemic with the state under a third wave with the total cases crossing the 22,000 mark. Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on ...

Security agents enforce lockdown in Zimbabwe's capital

Security agents vigorously enforced a lockdown Thursday, blocking people from entering the capital a day ahead of planned anti-government protests, while activists warned of mounting human rights abuses. Police and soldiers manned checkpoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020