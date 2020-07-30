Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCPA becomes operational, to function from IIPA premises

Whereas National Test House Director General Vineet Mathur has been given the charge of additional director general (investigation) in CCPA. These officials have been given powers to discharge the functions under the Act, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:51 IST
CCPA becomes operational, to function from IIPA premises

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has become operational and will function from the Indian Institute of Public Administration's (IIPA) premises here, the government said on Thursday. The CCPA was established with effect from July 24 under Section 10 of the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which came into force from July 20 this year, it said.

Meanwhile, the CCPA will function from the premises of IIPA, it added. For operationalisation of the CCPA, the consumer affairs ministry said Nidhi Khare, additional secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, has been assigned the charge of chief commissioner.

S Anupam Mishra, joint secretary in the department, has been given the charge of commissioner and Bureau of Indian Standards Director General Pramod K Tiwari as the director general (investigation). Whereas National Test House Director General Vineet Mathur has been given the charge of additional director general (investigation) in CCPA.

These officials have been given powers to discharge the functions under the Act, it added. According to the ministry, the support staff is being arranged from the Centre for Consumer Studies of IIPA and the National Consumer Helpline, which have been financially aided by the department since 2007.

The objective of the CCPA is to protect the rights of the consumer by cracking down on unfair trade practices, and false and misleading advertisements that are detrimental to the interests of the public and consumers. The CCPA will have the powers to inquire or investigate matters related to violations of consumer rights or unfair trade practices suo motu, or on a complaint received, or on a direction from the central government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 8.78 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 8.78 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. Under the Phase 4 of the...

Bombing kills 18 in Afghanistan on eve of Eid ceasefire

At least 18 people, including Afghan security forces personnel, were killed in a suspected car-bombing in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, hours before a three-day ceasefire was to begin in the country for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha...

Gehlot govt allows women to travel free of cost in state roadways buses on Raksha Bandhan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced free travel for girls and women in the state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3 this year.No fare will be charged from female passeng...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, while serving time at home, can publish book -agreement

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, will be allowed to publish a book about the U.S. president before the Nov. 3 election while completing his criminal sentence at home, under an agreement between his lawye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020