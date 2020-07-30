CCPA becomes operational, to function from IIPA premises

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has become operational and will function from the Indian Institute of Public Administration's (IIPA) premises here, the government said on Thursday. The CCPA was established with effect from July 24 under Section 10 of the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which came into force from July 20 this year, it said.

Meanwhile, the CCPA will function from the premises of IIPA, it added. For operationalisation of the CCPA, the consumer affairs ministry said Nidhi Khare, additional secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, has been assigned the charge of chief commissioner.

S Anupam Mishra, joint secretary in the department, has been given the charge of commissioner and Bureau of Indian Standards Director General Pramod K Tiwari as the director general (investigation). Whereas National Test House Director General Vineet Mathur has been given the charge of additional director general (investigation) in CCPA.

These officials have been given powers to discharge the functions under the Act, it added. According to the ministry, the support staff is being arranged from the Centre for Consumer Studies of IIPA and the National Consumer Helpline, which have been financially aided by the department since 2007.

The objective of the CCPA is to protect the rights of the consumer by cracking down on unfair trade practices, and false and misleading advertisements that are detrimental to the interests of the public and consumers. The CCPA will have the powers to inquire or investigate matters related to violations of consumer rights or unfair trade practices suo motu, or on a complaint received, or on a direction from the central government.