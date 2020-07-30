Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great Eastern Shipping appoints former RBI Guv Urjit Patel as additional director

Patel served as the 24th governor of the Reserve Bank of India from September 2016 to December 2018. "The Board has appointed Urjit Patel as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years w.e.f. August 01, 2020...We hereby affirm that Urjit Patel is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India order or any other such authority," GE Shipping said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:05 IST
Great Eastern Shipping appoints former RBI Guv Urjit Patel as additional director

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd on Thursday said its board has appointed former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as an additional and independent director for a term of five years. Patel served as the 24th governor of the Reserve Bank of India from September 2016 to December 2018.

"The Board has appointed Urjit Patel as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years w.e.f. August 01, 2020...We hereby affirm that Urjit Patel is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India order or any other such authority," GE Shipping said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. It added that Patel is not related to any director of the company.

Before serving as the governor of the central bank, Patel was the deputy governor in charge of monetary policy. "Patel has been appointed Chairman of the Governing Body of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. He serves on the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance," GE Shipping said, providing a brief profile of Patel. "Prior to public service he had worked in the private sector for about fifteen years, viz, Reliance Industries and Infrastructure Development Finance Company," it added. Patel started his professional career at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He has also been a consultant to the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

He was a Nonresident Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution, Washington, DC and has served on numerous official task forces and high-level committees, it added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise

Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said on Thursday, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections.Home to eight of the worlds 14 tal...

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland sinc...

InterGlobe Aviation board to discuss further on raising funds

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the countrys largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday decided to further deliberate on plans to raise funds. A day after announcing financial results for the June quarter, the companys board met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020