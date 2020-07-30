Left Menu
Development News Edition

No clarity on resolution for Mundra plant issue: Chandrasekaran

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said despite extended talks with five states, the company has no clarity on resolution for issues at its Mundra plant. Chandrasekaran further said the company has taken a few initiatives that would bring down the debt to Rs 25,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal from the existing over Rs 43,000 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:07 IST
No clarity on resolution for Mundra plant issue: Chandrasekaran

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said despite extended talks with five states, the company has no clarity on resolution for issues at its Mundra plant. The firm's subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), which operates a 4,000 MW imported coal based plant, has been in talks with discoms of Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra for pass through of higher coal prices. In his address to the shareholders during Tata Power's virtual annual general meeting, Chandrasekaran said the company is currently grappling with a few issues and is taking steps to resolve them. "...CGPL at Mundra continues to be a drag on the financials and will likely require further support. While a number of discussions have happened with the five state government procurers, it is unfortunate that we do not yet have clarity on a resolution. However, for now, we see some relief from lower coal prices," Chandrasekaran told the shareholders. "The plant is a Rs 24,000 crore investment including Rs 10,000 crore loss funding," he added. CGPL has inked pacts to supply 1,805 MW to Gujarat, 760 MW to Maharashtra, 475 MW to Punjab, and 380 MW each to Rajasthan and Haryana. Chandrasekaran further said the company has taken a few initiatives that would bring down the debt to Rs 25,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal from the existing over Rs 43,000 crore. "By fiscal 2017, Tata Power had reached a gross debt figure of close to Rs 49,000 crore. We decided to focus on reducing this leverage by half. In March 2020, the company's net debt was Rs 43,559 crore. We have a clear plan to achieve our target by the end of this fiscal year," he said. Elaborating on the plans, he said the company will complete the balance non-core asset sale and raise nearly Rs 1,500-2,000 crore during this year. "We have already announced the restructuring of our renewables business by transferring it into an InvIT. Subject to your approval today, Tata Sons will inject Rs 2,600 crore in preference equity. "With these measures, we will end this year with a debt of around Rs 25,000 crore...bringing down the debt to equity ratio of the company to close to 1. This will also move the net debt to EBITDA ratio to closer to 3, significantly strengthening our balance sheet and lowering financing costs," he added.  The company is also cutting through its complex structure and sub-scale operations, Chandrasekaran said. "During the last two years we have exited our telecom and defence investment, South Africa wind and shipping assets and have raised over Rs 5,000 crore so far to shore up the balance sheet. We continue to work on divestment of our remaining non-core assets in coal and overseas assets," he added. During FY2020, the company reported consolidated revenues of Rs 28,948 crore, compared to Rs 29,984 crore in the previous fiscal. Profit after tax was Rs 1,316 crore (including exceptional gains of Rs 85 crore) as compared to Rs 2,606 crore earlier (which included exceptional gains of Rs 1,332 crore), largely on the back of lower power demand, lower coal prices and delay in solar EPC projects due to safeguard duty and COVID-19. He further said the company will focus on building scale into its new consumer-facing businesses like EV charging, microgrids, home automation, consumer roof top, among others.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj BJP chief seeks assembly Speaker’s resignation

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi should step down as his political leanings are towards saving the Ashok Gehlot government. Poonias remarks were in the context of an unverified video cl...

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...

Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise

Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said on Thursday, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections.Home to eight of the worlds 14 tal...

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020