Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets financial regulators; discusses measures to revive COVID-hit economy

IMF also said while monetising fiscal deficit may be inevitable, India should chart a credible fiscal consolidation roadmap to ensure regulatory independence. Emphasising on the crucial role of the financial sector in supporting the economy, Modi on Wednesday asked bankers to relook at their practices to ensure stable credit growth and not to turn down bankable proposals on apprehensions of prospective bad loans.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:45 IST
PM Modi meets financial regulators; discusses measures to revive COVID-hit economy
PM Modi (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a brainstorming session with financial sector regulators and discussed various measures to revive the economy hit hard by COVID-19 crisis. According to sources, the meeting discussed various steps that regulators, especially the Reserve Bank of India, can take to push economic growth staring at the risk of contraction.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi, Irdai chairman S C Khuntia and PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay were in the meeting, which saw presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others. Besides, senior government officials attended the virtual three-hour long meeting.

The economy is expected to contract by 4.5 per cent during the current fiscal, as per the IMF latest projection. The meeting also discussed preparedness to deal with the post-COVID world and regulatory measures to help achieve the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

It is to be noted that the RBI since February took various measures, including liquidity infusion and moderation of interest rate to record low in its bid to maintain financial stability and support growth. Nearly 40 per cent of Rs 20.97 lakh crore economic package comprised of several liquidity measures undertaken by the RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased the monetary policy, reduced reserve requirements and introduced liquidity in the economy to the extent of almost 3.9 per cent of GDP. Besides, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority also took measures to provide relief to industry and individuals.

The challenges before the regulators during the post-COVID world also came up for discussion, the sources said. The meeting also came at a time when the government is considering another round of fiscal stimulus to boost demand in the economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said India has space for both fiscal and monetary measures, but it needs to quickly contain the spread of COVID-19 to make economic recovery sustainable. IMF also said while monetising fiscal deficit may be inevitable, India should chart a credible fiscal consolidation roadmap to ensure regulatory independence.

Emphasising on the crucial role of the financial sector in supporting the economy, Modi on Wednesday asked bankers to relook at their practices to ensure stable credit growth and not to turn down bankable proposals on apprehensions of prospective bad loans. During a three-hour long virtual meeting with CEOs of large public and private sector banks along with heads of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the Prime Minister assured them that the government is ready to take all steps to support the financial sector.

Modi exhorted bankers to motivate small entrepreneurs, self-help groups and farmers to use institutional credit in order to grow. "Each bank needs to introspect and take a relook at its practices to ensure stable credit growth. Banks should not treat all proposals with the same yardstick and need to distinguish and identify bankable proposals and to ensure that these don't suffer in the name of past NPAs," he had said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...

Bucks' Bledsoe, Connaughton to sit out Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the NBAs restarted season in central Florida without guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday. Bledsoe and Connaughton will both sit out against the Boston Celtics on ...

Gehlot reviews COVID situation in state

All religious places in Rajasthan will be allowed to open for public from September 1 as a part of COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 guidelines announced on Thursday. The Department of Home will release separate guidelines for religious places conside...

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio goes into home quarantine

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has quarantined himself at his home after a few staffers of his residential complex have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. The residential complex is being sanitised and all the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020