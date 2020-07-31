Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise on Big Tech surge, dollar slides

Some fund managers also adjust their hedges on the last day of the month, which is likely to weaken the U.S. dollar and strengthen other currencies, such as the euro and Australian dollar, said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. U.S. stock markets, oil prices and the dollar slid on Thursday as new government data underscored the deep economic impact of the coronavirus and U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the November election.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 05:33 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise on Big Tech surge, dollar slides

Asian equities were set to rise on Friday after shares of Apple, Amazon and Facebook surged in extended trading on Thursday, with Alphabet also climbing, while the U.S. dollar continued to slide.

The Big Tech quartet reported quarterly earnings on the same day for the first time ever, all topping Wall Street estimates. "All of them punched the lights out with respect to their earnings numbers," said National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill. "It looks like it should be a pretty risk positive run into the weekend," Attrill said, also pointing to E-mini futures for the S&P 500, which rose 0.58%.

Deemed "stay-at-home" winners as millions of Americans were ordered indoors to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of the largest U.S. technology companies have hit record highs in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the economy into its steepest contraction since the Great Depression. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.06%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.34%.

Analysts are expecting industrial production data from Japan on Friday, along with China's Purchasing Managers Index, a measure of factory activity. Some fund managers also adjust their hedges on the last day of the month, which is likely to weaken the U.S. dollar and strengthen other currencies, such as the euro and Australian dollar, said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

U.S. stock markets, oil prices and the dollar slid on Thursday as new government data underscored the deep economic impact of the coronavirus and U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the November election. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225.92 points, or 0.85%, to 26,313.65, the S&P 500 lost 12.22 points, or 0.38%, to 3,246.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.87 points, or 0.43%, to 10,587.81.

The dollar index fell 0.591%, and remains on course for its worst monthly performance in a decade, with the euro up 0.2% to $1.187. The dollar has fallen on expectations the Fed will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years, which risks adding inflationary pressure.

Trump repeated his claims, without evidence, of mail-in voter fraud on Thursday, writing in a Twitter post: "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" At a White House news conference later in the day, Trump did not call again for an election delay but said he was worried about fraud and a long wait for results from counting mail ballots.

"Do I want to see a date change? No. But I don't want to see a crooked election," he told reporters. New U.S. government data on Thursday underscored the deep economic impact of the coronavirus.

U.S. GDP collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate during the second quarter, slightly less than expected, but still the deepest decline in output since the government started keeping records in 1947, the Commerce Department said. Also jobless claims rose last week, adding to signs the momentum of economic recovery has slowed as coronavirus cases spiraled in southern and western U.S. states.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.06% lower. In commodity markets, oil markets fell following Trump's tweet. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled down $1.35, or 3.3%, at $39.92 a barrel after falling 5% earlier in the session.

Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,955.65 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.43% to $1,950.60 an ounce.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday and forecast similar growth ahead, as businesses tapped its digital ads tools despite an unprecedented boycott and the economic upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic. Fac...

Angels place Trout on paternity list

The Los Angeles Angels on Thursday placed star center fielder Mike Trout on the paternity list as he expects the birth of his first child. Jessica Trout was originally expected to give birth in August. The impending arrival of the baby caus...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Lockdown tightened in northern England at short notice httpson.ft.com2BI1j3s - Monzo gambles ...

Embraer announces more buyouts as it gets $97 mln loan guarantee

Brazils Embraer said on Thursday it will implement a new staff buyout program, at the same time as the U.S. Export-Import Bank said it had approved a 97.2 million working capital loan guarantee for planemakers U.S.-based business jet subsid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020