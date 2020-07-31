Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embraer announces more buyouts as it gets $97 mln loan guarantee

EXIM said the loan guarantee also would support supply chain jobs in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. Embraer has been struggling to craft a new future since Boeing Co canceled its $4.2 billion takeover of the Brazilian jetmaker's commercial aircraft business in April.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 06:47 IST
Embraer announces more buyouts as it gets $97 mln loan guarantee

Brazil's Embraer said on Thursday it will implement a new staff buyout program, at the same time as the U.S. Export-Import Bank said it had approved a $97.2 million working capital loan guarantee for planemaker's U.S.-based business jet subsidiary.

The federal export credit agency said the guarantee for the one-year, revolving working capital facility from Apple Bank for Savings would support an estimated 800 U.S. jobs, mainly at Embraer Executive Aircraft's factory in Melbourne, Florida. EXIM said the loan guarantee also would support supply chain jobs in Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

Embraer has been struggling to craft a new future since Boeing Co canceled its $4.2 billion takeover of the Brazilian jetmaker's commercial aircraft business in April. The company said its new buyout program, the second since the pandemic began, will target workers who are currently furloughed or employees who are at least 55 years of age.

Workers would get 10% of their salary for each year worked. Embraer's larger rivals Boeing Co and Airbus have also announced plans to reduce their workforce in light of the crisis that has hammered air travel demand.

EXIM said the guarantee was needed because Embraer Executive Aircraft customers have delayed deliveries of business jets due to the coronavirus pandemic, cutting the firm's revenues. "In addition, the commercial sector is significantly constrained in its lending capacity due to the pandemic and its ability to make new loans has been reduced," EXIM said.

Boeing has traditionally been EXIM's largest single customer, using the agency to finance jetliner sales to many foreign airlines.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Kaingaroa Village to get $5 million to help fund upgrade of infrastructure

Kaingaroa Village in the Bay of Plenty is to get 5 million to help fund a comprehensive upgrade of its infrastructure, facilities and housing, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.Mr Tabuteau ...

First-ever EU cyber sanctions hit Russian, Chinese, NKoreans

The European Union has imposed its first-ever sanctions over cyberattacks, slapping them on alleged Russian military agents, Chinese cyber spies and organisations including a North Korean firm. The six people and three groups hit with sanct...

First-ever EU cyber sanctions hit Russian, Chinese, NKoreans

The European Union has imposed its first-ever sanctions over cyberattacks, slapping them on alleged Russian military agents, Chinese cyber spies and organisations including a North Korean firm. The six people and three groups hit with sanct...

Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions, makes vaccine pledge

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday extended coronavirus restrictions in the capital Manila until mid-August and said the Southeast Asian country would be given priority by China if supplies of a vaccine became available.The Phil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020