Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's manufacturing improves in July, exports strengthen

The monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the Chinese statistics bureau and an industry group rose to 51.1 from June's 50.9 on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A measure of new orders improved to 51.4 from 51.7, according to the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:03 IST
China's manufacturing improves in July, exports strengthen

China's manufacturing activity edged up in July and export orders strengthened despite weak US and European demand, a survey showed Friday, in fresh signs the world's second-largest economy is gradually recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the Chinese statistics bureau and an industry group rose to 51.1 from June's 50.9 on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 show activity increasing.

A measure of new orders improved to 51.4 from 51.7, according to the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing. New export orders rose 5.8 points to 48.4. The results suggest “China's economy continues to maintain a rebound trend,” the federation said in a statement.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the virus and the first to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March. The economy grew by an unexpectedly strong 3.2% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June, rebounding from a 6.8% contraction the previous quarter.

Manufacturing is close to normal activity but retailing, restaurants and other service industries are struggling. Forecasters warn exports are likely to dip again later in the year once demand for masks, surgical gloves and other medical supplies eases. That will increase the burden on Chinese consumers and government stimulus spending to keep a recovery on track.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Abhishek Bachchan takes late night walk in hospital, talks about 'light at the end of the tunnel"

Taking a late-night walk in the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday spoke about the light at the end of the tunnel as he shared a picture of an empty corridor. Light at the end of the tun...

Ryan Moore, Adam Schenk share lead at Tahoe Mountain

Ryan Moore curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a share of the lead with Adam Schenk in the PGA Tours Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. Moore and Schenk had 14-point rounds under the modified Stableford scoring...

Judge homer saves Yankees vs. Orioles

Luke Voit hit a grand slam in the first inning for the visiting New York Yankees, but it was a three-run homer from Aaron Judge in the top of the ninth that gave them an 8-6 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. New Yor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020