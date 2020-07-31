Nokia, BNP earnings prop European stocks as growth worries linger
In earnings-driven moves, Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia surged 10.6% to the top of STOXX 600 as it reported an unexpected rise in its underlying profit. Technology stocks were the top gainers, up 1.6% after Wall Street's tech giants, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, reported forecast-beating results overnight. BNP Paribas rose 3.9% as it earned a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by a surge in fixed income trading and strong demand for corporate finance.Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:59 IST
European shares were largely flat on Friday after encouraging earnings updates from Nokia, BNP Paribas and others countered concerns about a global economic recovery as coronavirus cases surged globally.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was on course to end the month flat-to-lower after weak economic data and concerns about the 2020 U.S. presidential election sent the index to a one-month low on Thursday. Concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe weighed, with Paris-listed shares edging lower even as data showed the French economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected rate in the second quarter.
Euro zone GDP numbers are due at 0900 GMT. In earnings-driven moves, Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia surged 10.6% to the top of STOXX 600 as it reported an unexpected rise in its underlying profit.
Technology stocks were the top gainers, up 1.6% after Wall Street's tech giants, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, reported forecast-beating results overnight. BNP Paribas rose 3.9% as it earned a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by a surge in fixed income trading and strong demand for corporate finance.
ALSO READ
European shares slip as U.S.-China tensions, poor earnings weigh
Air France will fly 28 flights from July 18 to August 1 between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris: Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Apple announces new features for Apple News
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall as markets turn risk-averse; ECB in focus
Apple to launch its own daily news podcast