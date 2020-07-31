Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

IAG shed 5.3% as it said it would raise about 2.75 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in a capital increase backed by its biggest shareholder, Qatar Airways, to strengthen its finances after the pandemic wiped out global travel. NatWest Group tumbled 0.9% after posting a first-half loss due to swelling loan loss provisions.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:59 IST
FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

London's FTSE 100 was set for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a historic slump in the U.S. economy fanned fears of a slower global recovery, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise equity. IAG shed 5.3% as it said it would raise about 2.75 billion euros ($3.27 billion) in a capital increase backed by its biggest shareholder, Qatar Airways, to strengthen its finances after the pandemic wiped out global travel.

NatWest Group tumbled 0.9% after posting a first-half loss due to swelling loan loss provisions. The FTSE 100, however, was flat on Friday, helped by a 1.1% gain for British American Tobacco as it reported a better-than-expected first-half profit on strong demand from the United States, its biggest market.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was also flat, with losses for industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks countered by gains in materials, real estate and tech-related stocks.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

With World’s 1st AI and ML Powered Annual-Recurring-Subscription-Model, Frinza Is All Set to Disrupt the Global Gifting Industry

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Incorporated in 2018, FRINZA is an aggressively growing online gifting startup that is all set to take the gifting space by storm as it plans to roll out worlds first and one of its kind Art...

Tech stocks stand tall in Europe after strong FANG, Nokia earnings

European stocks rose on Friday, with technology shares leading the way after bumper earnings from Wall Streets big tech names and Nokia eased nerves about global growth amid surging coronavirus cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7 afte...

Delhi HC dismisses ex-Cong councillor Ishrat Jahan's plea in UAPA case

Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan challenging a trial court order that granted an extension of 60 days time for filing a charge sheet against her in a case related to northeast Delhi vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020